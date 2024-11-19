College football rankings: Georgia returns to top 10, top five holds steady in CBS Sports 134

Some of the nation's top teams suffered a major scare in Week 12, but only further strengthened their position in the college football rankings thanks to their ability to withstand late-season pressure and avoid a costly loss. CBS Sports 134 caught our voters in close games for Oregon and Texas as both teams ventured into hostile road environments. But with both the Ducks and Longhorns emerging victorious, there's only more confidence in their positions as top-five selections in our FBS-wide rankings of all 134 teams.

As it stands, the entire top five remained unchanged after Week 12 with Oregon at the top, Ohio State just ahead of Texas and Indiana at No. 4, one spot ahead of Penn State. The rest of the top 10 saw notable shuffling, with BYU losing to Kansas and Tennessee falling on the road to Georgia, resulting in some opportunities for teams in the top 15.

The Bulldogs – currently +310 to win the SEC, according to FanDuel Sportsbook – were among the teams that saw an increase this weekend, moving up four spots to No. 9. Alabama (No. 7) and Ole Miss (No. 8) also moved all up, although the Crimson Tide did this after the win over FCS Mercer and the Rebels were gone. BYU's fall after a loss to Kansas was one of the most notable weekly adjustments in the top 20, as the Cougars' first loss of the season resulted in a drop from No. 6 to No. 14. LSU also fell from the outside. the top 30, from No. 25 to No. 32, following the Tigers' loss to rival Florida.

Most of the adjustments this week (as is the case most years during this part of the season) are teams moving down, as it's difficult to heavily impact your season resume with a single result, but we have some of those adjustments collected both up and down the top 60 in the Movers Report below the top 25 table below.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-134 on our rankings page.

1 Oregon 11-0 1 2 State of Ohio 9-1 2 3 Texas 9-1 3 4 Indiana 10-0 4 5 Penn State 9-1 5 6 Our Lady 9-1 8 7 Alabama 8-2 9 8 Ole ma'am 8-2 11 9 Georgia 8-2 13 10 Miami 9-1 12 11 SMU 9-1 10 12 Tennessee 8-2 7 13 Boise State 9-1 14 14 BYU 9-1 6 15 Army 9-0 15 16 Texas A&M 8-2 16 17 Colorado 8-2 17 18 Clemson 8-2 19 19 South Carolina 7-3 22 20 Tulan 9-2 24 21 The state of Iowa 8-2 21 22 State of Arizona 8-2 30 23 UNLV 8-2 29 24 Illinois 7-3 32 25 State of Kansas 7-3 20

Biggest movers

No. 44 North Carolina (+9): Playing Wake Forest on Saturday, North Carolina won its third straight game, continuing an upward trajectory since its four-game losing streak earlier this season. At 3-4, with tough losses and failed leads, CBS Sports 134 voters had the Tar Heels buried on their ballots, but with each win there has been some improvement. Now at 6-4, they have cracked the top 50.

No. 51 Rutgers (+9): Another team that was looking down just a few weeks ago, Rutgers has flipped the script with back-to-back wins that have sent the Scarlet Knights up 17 spots in the rankings over the past two weeks. Both wins, first against Minnesota and then Saturday at Maryland, came with Rutgers as the underdog. What has been revealed is a team getting healthy at the right time for a strong finish to the season.

No. 22 state Arizona (+8): Even the most optimistic expectations for Arizona State in 2024 have been exceeded, as the Sun Devils now sit firmly at 8-2 in the midst of the Big 12 title race. By taking down Kanas State on the road, Arizona State sent a message to the rest of the league that it has the shape to not only make it to the Big 12 title game, but win it and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

No. 24 Illinois (+8): After a few weeks outside the top 30, we see Illinois return after a dominant 38-16 win against Michigan State. Back-to-back losses to Oregon and Minnesota en route to a down week gave the impression that Illinois had lost momentum after a strong start to the year, but the 22-point win from the bye erased many of those concerns.

No. 31 Louisville (-8): While the stakes of the season may not have been affected all that much — other than jockeying for bowl game favorability — dropping a game at Stanford is still a bad loss for this Cardinals team. Louisville had shown their caliber with their competitiveness against the best teams on their schedule, and losing to Stanford does not meet that standard.

No. 27 Washington state (-9): Losing at New Mexico would force a ranking adjustment, but Washington State's gaudy win streak and key head-to-head victories helped create a high floor for the Cougars' landing spot. Now sitting at 8-2, Washington State will face more criticism than they did as a one-loss team, leaving little room for error if the team wants to stay in the top 30 through the end of the year.

No. 38 Louisiana (-10): The Ragin' Cajuns were on the verge of breaking into the top 25 as the Sun Belt title hopefuls continued to pile up their wins. And while the current 8-2 record is still impressive, Saturday's somewhat surprising loss to South Alabama has led to a rapid decline in the rankings.

No. 55 Cincinnati (-10): When this team was 5-2 with only close losses to Pitt and Texas Tech, CBS Sports 134 voters began considering them for some of the top spots on their ballots. But after three consecutive losses, there has been a dramatic change in opinion, including an 18-point drop in the past two weeks with losses to West Virginia and Iowa State.

