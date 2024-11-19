OHSAA hockey preview: Cleveland.com Preseason All-Stars, top players for 2024-2025 season





CLEVELAND, Ohio Northeast Ohio celebrated a remarkable hockey season in 2023-24 by sending two local schools to the state title game. St. Ignatius brought the state title back to the region for the first time since 2022 with a win over University School. It should come as no surprise that both schools are represented in the cleveland.com Preseason All-Stars below. The group represents the top players in cleveland.com's seven-county coverage area of ​​Northeast Ohio at the start of the 2024-2025 hockey season. RELATED: St. Ignatius and St. Edward hockey rivalry was the road to the OHSAA state final four Will they be the best at the end of the season? We won't know until March. Until then, here's a look at which players expected to be among the best. First team Sam Elwell, St. Ignatius, senior, forward The top team in the state returns one of the top scorers in the state. Elwell was around the net a lot last season and is back for the Wildcats. Elwell scored seventeen goals and added thirty assists last season. This season he is taking on a bigger role as team captain for the defending champions. Dominic Filizetti, St. Ignatius, senior, goalkeeper Filizetti was first-team All-Ohio last season after posting a .915 save percentage in net in 29 starts. His best performance came on the biggest stage. He allowed just one goal in the state final. He posted a 22-6-1 record as a junior with 799 saves on over 863 shots, for an average of 2.55 goals per game, one of the best in the state. Andrew Holcomb, Walsh Jesuit, Senior, Forward The Warriors made it to the regional semifinals last season and graduated several key players, but welcome back Holcomb and his 21 points from last season. He was the facilitator of the attack with a team-high 15 assists and scored six goals. Nolan Ignacio, St. Ignatius, elder, defender Ignacia was first-team All-Ohio last season and scored the first goal in the state title game. As a physical defender, Ignacio also got the job done offensively with nine goals and fourteen assists. He's as versatile an athlete as you'll see in Northeast Ohio, with an equally impressive spring career on the Wildcats' baseball team. Carter Smith, St. Edward, Junior, defenseman An impact player since his freshman season, Smith took an even bigger step last season by earning second-team All-Ohio. Last season, Smith was one of the Eagles' top scorers with fourteen goals and sixteen assists. His 30 points were second best on a squad that reached the regional finals. Sam Robinson, University School, Senior, Forward The Preppers graduated a ton of talent that went to back-to-back state title games. But Robinson returns after an impressive junior season with 14 assists and six goals. Honorable mention Blake Baskin, Gilmour Academy Ryder Beegun, University School Patrick Corcoran, University School Jagger Dalton, Walsh Jesuit Gavin Jones, University School Connor Mayhugh, Shaker Heights Joey Moore, Shaker Heights Jack Olbrys, Franciscan from Padua Keegan Sprang, Walsh Jesuit Nick Vantiegham, Walsh Jesuit

