Hoosiers at full strength heading into the Ohio State showdown – The Daily Hoosier

BLOOMINGTON The big game is here.

Indiana football is back from the second bye week of the season with a potentially season-defining game on the schedule. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers will take on No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

IU is ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll, the AFCA Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings, the latter of which will be updated Tuesday. Indiana hasn't beaten Ohio State since 1988, and the last win at Ohio Stadium came in 1987. That alone would be a historic upset for a Hoosiers. But if they can pull this off, they'll likely earn a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, and certainly a CFP appearance.

Head coach Curt Cignetti met with local media on Monday to discuss the upcoming showdown and other topics surrounding his program. Here are some key things he talked about.

A big challenge ahead

The Buckeyes will clearly be the toughest test Indiana will face all season.

They rank second in the nation in total defense, allowing just 250.8 yards per game. Their offense is No. 17 in the country in total offense, allowing 451.4 yards per game.

IU has gone through its schedule so far this season. But OSU has the most complete roster these Hoosiers have ever seen, and Cignetti knows his team will be challenged Saturday.

“Very skilled at the skill positions, and the offensive line is good. Obviously everyone is aware of the running backs, receivers, quarterback and tight ends. Chip Kelly has done a great job offensively everywhere he has gone. They have an excellent plan. It puts the defense in conflict,” Cignetti said. “They have it all. They really do.”

Ohio State has already played some other strong teams, with a close loss at No. 1 Oregon and a narrow win over No. 4 Penn State. But Indiana ranks third in the nation in total defense and 15th in total offense, tied with those two opponents ahead of OSU. The Hoosiers will be as big a test for the Buckeyes as the reverse.

But this game is a big step forward for IU from what it has played against so far this season. The Hoosiers may be able to make it to the CFP without beating the Buckeyes, but if they want to keep their spot, they'll have to pass this test.

“Obviously an excellent football team. One of the favorites to win the National Championship. Lots of great players, very well coached. Their tradition speaks for itself, so it's a big game for us because this game is coming.”

Full strength

Indiana suffered some attrition during the game against Michigan.

Running back Justice Ellison and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. both took a hit, and receiver Myles Price left the game and did not return after taking a big hit. The Hoosiers overcame those injuries to win, and had a bye week to heal.

Cignetti didn't directly confirm Price's status when asked Monday, but he had a generally promising update: He said IU will be at full strength for the Ohio State game.

In terms of health, extra rest is important for everyone at this time of year.

“I think everyone in college football is hurting a little bit right now. Even if you play every action in the game, you have something,” Cignetti said. “I think the bye week came at a really good time to refresh and recharge.”

The bye naturally gave Indiana some extra time to prepare for the game at Ohio State. It also gave IU coaches a chance to hit the road for some more recruiting during the season.

Cignetti acknowledged that his staff has noticed a difference in the reception they have received over the course of this season.

“Winning opens a lot of doors in many areas, and recruitment is no different. We have certainly reaped the benefits of our successes on the pitch,” said Cignetti. “It's an ongoing process. There will be a signing day in a few weeks, and then the portal will open in December. But everything is on edge.”

New contract

Cignetti's new contract, which was announced Saturday, is a big step for IU in continuing its success this season.

Indiana locked up its head coach for another three years, through 2032, and gave him a significant raise. The full details of the contract are still unknown, but it clearly included additional guarantees for continued investment across the program, beyond the head coach.

Cignetti expressed further appreciation to IU for that effort in his brief acknowledgment of the news on Monday.

“The University has made a very significant financial contribution to football in many areas, and I appreciate the opportunity to lead the program and continue to develop the program in the future. I am excited about our future,” Cignetti said. “We have done a lot of good things. There are a lot of people behind us. This is where I wanted to be. I played the what-if game with my wife and my agent three weeks ago, four weeks ago, and it all pointed to where I am today. I'm glad we've got that behind us and we can now focus on what we need to focus on at this time of year.”

