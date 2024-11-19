Sports
Rafael Nadal defeated in Davis Cup final and possible retirement from tennis | Rafael Nadal
As the Spanish national anthem sounded for possibly the last time in his career, Rafael Nadal could not hold back his emotions. Tears welled up in his eyes and his hands were visibly shaking at his sides. Finally, the final phase of this epic 30-year journey had begun, a moment he never wanted to reach, but had no choice but to face. Nadal's crowd responded to his outpouring of emotions, clearly visible on the big screen, with thunderous chants from Rafa! Rafa!
Not even the deafening, constant roar of the crowd could push Nadal beyond the confines of his bruised and broken body. Despite fighting for every last point with the dedication and desperation that has defined his entire career, Nadal was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match of the Davis Cup between Spain and the Netherlands.
The defeat carries important symbolism during the final stretch of Nadal's career; this is his first Davis Cup singles loss in twenty years, after winning 29 consecutive singles matches. He was last defeated in this competition on his debut in 2004.
These have been a surreal, crazy few days leading up to this farewell to perhaps Spain's greatest ever athlete. The streets around the arena are filled with as many billboards celebrating Nadal's career as there are advertisements for the Davis Cup, one of the most important events on the tennis calendar.
In recent days, as the tie has grown ever closer, speculation has also raged over the precise form of Nadal's participation against Mlaga. He had not played an official match since the Olympics almost four months ago, so the consensus was that he would only take the court in doubles. After arriving on site earlier than most players and training diligently, including a set with Carlos Alcaraz on Monday night, Nadal was given the green light to compete in the singles.
What followed was an event like no other. Nadal calmed himself as he warmed up with Van de Zandschulp; the MC chose to slowly and emphatically read out each major performance by each player individually.
For Van de Zandschulp, the number 80 in the world, it was a short and subdued introduction. However, Nadal's introduction was practically a PowerPoint presentation. After each of his major titles (22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and four Davis Cup victories) were read out, the audience responded with a shout of: Yes. It took minutes for the announcer to go through one of the best resumes any tennis player has ever put together.
However, the spectacle that followed bore little resemblance to those legendary times of old. It quickly became clear that Nadal was severely limited. His movement was extremely poor, especially towards his backhand wing. He struggled mightily with his return, usually one of his greatest strengths. Not only could he not read Van de Zandschulp's serve, he simply could no longer move his body with the agility required to track down that serve.
For Van de Zandschulp, who was overwhelmed by nerves at the best of times, the challenge was as much the occasion and the audience as his opponent. Early in the encounter the Dutchman hit three consecutive double faults, each error cheered by an increasingly desperate crowd working through increasingly frequent chants of Si, se puede. More double faults and wild errors followed, including foot errors on the second serve, but the Dutchman also controlled himself well and completed the job with aplomb.
There were still moments that the 11,000-strong audience will never forget. At one point, Nadal chased down a lob and fired an overhead skyhook with his back to the net before sending the fans to their feet by winning the point. Trailing 4-1 and a double break, Nadal pulled back a break through sheer force of will, which in the past would have been the start of an epic comeback. This time he didn't come close.
During his pre-event press conference, Nadal himself had noted that he was there to play and help the team, not just finish his career. If this was just about helping the team, Spain's best team configuration would actually have put Nadal in a doubles position. But this is one of the greatest players of all time. It's only right that he was given the opportunity to take to the court alone for one final struggle.
It remains to be seen whether this really means the end for Nadal. Spain will look to reverse their deficit and reach the final. It is fitting that they will look to Spanish tennis' new frontrunners, Alcaraz, to find a way out.
