



Glamorgan County Cricket Club is delighted to have won the Best Domestic Spectator Experience at the ECB Business Of Cricket Awards (BOCA) at Edgbaston Stadium on Thursday 14 November. Sophia Gardens consolidated its position as the top destination for cricket fans in the UK, leading the excellent stadium experience for fans at the Home of Welsh Cricket. Sophia Gardens hosted 7 County Championship matches, 4 Metro Bank One Day matches, 7 Vitality Blast matches, 4 Welsh Fire matches, 2 Western Storm matches, the ECB Disability Premier League final and 2 blockbuster England IT20 matches against Pakistan and Australia. Glamorgan Cricket's Head of Commercial Ed Rice said: “We are very proud to win the 2024 Best Domestic Spectator Experience Award at the BOCAs. Customer experience at Sophia Gardens has been a real focus for us over the last few years and it is a real team effort from everyone at the club to deliver the improvements we have seen. To be recognized as the best domestic cricket experience for spectators in England and Wales is testament to our commitment to engaging with all cricket fans and providing them with an unforgettable, welcoming experience. experience when they come to Sophia Gardens.” Glamorgan Cricket would like to thank the fans for making Sophia Gardens the best stadium experience in the country and are excited to welcome them back as Sophia Gardens will be hosting a number of exciting events in 2025!

