College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami move up while the top five hold steady

The College Football Playoff selection committee will likely spend a lot of time this week sorting through the SEC teams with two losses, which now sit at five after Georgia's win over Tennessee in Week 12.

The Bulldogs' win eliminates much of the head-to-head criteria in that group. Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee are now 1-1 against each other. Ole Miss still has a head-to-head score over the Bulldogs; however, the Rebels will not play any of the other two-loss teams.

So my prediction here is that the strength of the schedule will determine the day, which is how I listed them in the rankings. I have them all together, although it is possible that other teams may mix in.

One team that could fall into that pile is BYU, which suffered its first loss of the season at home to Kansas. I feel like the committee hasn't rated the Cougars very highly thus far, leaving them consistently at the bottom of the list of undefeated teams despite having a better schedule and more quality wins than Indiana. But the Hoosiers have style points, and that's not insignificant. We'll finally learn something about the Hoosiers this week when they face Ohio State.

Note that if these predicted rankings were used to create a bracket, No. 13 Boise State would get a bye because it is the fourth-highest ranked conference champion, just ahead of ACC leader SMU, which would automatically qualify for the field as the fifth-highest ranked conference champion.

Before we get started, here are some things they consider besides a team's record:

Conference Championships This won't come up until the final weekend when they will be determined.

Head-to-head

Games against common opponents

Results against ranked opponents.

Fortunately, the committee's definition of “ranked opponents” is different than the one you're used to hearing. The rankings they use for that standard are the previous week's CFP rankings. They do not use rankings at the time the game was played based on their own rankings or other polls.

In fact, the committee specifically prohibits the use of polls with a preseason starting point, excluding the AP Top 25 and Coaches polls. Not only do they not try to emulate those polls, they don't even use them.

Trying to determine the strength of the schedule will be a bigger task for the committee than in the past. Oh, sure, they'll have an SOS metric to use, but when you get into the nitty-gritty details, that can cause some headaches. Now that the four major conferences each have sixteen or more teams, you have teams within the conference playing very different schedules in terms of strength.

In the Big Ten, twelve weeks into the season, Indiana has just one game scheduled against a team that is currently bowl eligible: Ohio State this weekend. After all these years of playing on the Big Ten East schedule, the Hoosiers were probably ready for a break. Meanwhile, Purdue has already played three teams likely to finish in the top five this week and has one more on the way, Indiana. The Boilermakers also played Illinois, which could finish in the final top 25, and in a non-conference game against top 10 Notre Dame.

Also note that “game control” is not mentioned in the official criteria. That's never been the case, but that term comes out of the committee chairman's mouth quite regularly when he talks about why a team is where it is. Even if the chairman doesn't use that term specifically, he finds other ways to describe it. I was able to ask about that during the 2021 CFP selection exercise and was met with blank stares as if they had never heard of it.

While the scoring margin is not specifically a factor, the committee likes dominance. That's also a demonstration of game control, I think.

Ultimately, this is a subjective process guided by some objective data. There are 13 committee members and each of them may value the data points differently than their colleagues.

In the new 12-team format, the top five conference champions in the rankings will automatically enter the playoffs, with the top four byes. The top seven remaining teams in the rankings are overall teams in the CFP. The conference's current leaders are indicated with an asterisk, with the rankings breaking ties.

With all that in mind, here's what I think the rankings would look like this week. It's top-heavy on SEC and Big Ten teams, but that's exactly where the strength lies in college football. Get used to it, because the gap will likely widen over time.

References to “rankings” refer to the previous week's CFP rankings. It's the only one the committee uses when looking at performance against ranked teams, which isn't necessarily a huge factor. If a team has enough of those games, it will be reflected in the strength of its schedule.

Remark:This projection is based solely on results to date. Itdoes not reflectthe final prediction for the play-off. The full bowl playoff and bowl projections through the end of the season can be found here.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

First five out (alphabetical order):Duke, Iowa State, Louisville (19), Pittsburgh, Washington State (18)