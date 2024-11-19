Dylan Wood won three singles and proved to be a match winner, also ensuring his team would play Cookes Pools & Spas in the Sunraysia Table Tennis final. Image: File

WITH nine rounds played and one to go for the final of the Sunraysia Table Tennis season, Weightman's Packaging has secured the top spot on the ladder with a hard-fought 7-4 victory over bottom team Choices Flooring Mildura, who have now been excluded from the finals. race.

Weightman's skipper Wayne Carmichael once again led the way, winning three singles and taking part in both doubles victories…