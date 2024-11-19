The new Axis? How Australia-India rivalry reaches new heights | The Australian cricket team

cRicket Australia officials hope to attract 90,000 fans in a Test on Boxing Day for the second time this year, part of a summer that finally draws India alongside England as Australia's main cricketing rival and partner.

The series, which starts in Perth on Friday, is the first five-Test match between the two countries since 1991-92 and marks the start of a radical new take on Australian summers. The Indian men will become an even more permanent companion, but Australia's best female players will leave their home country in the peak season from 2026 to play in the fast-growing Women's Premier League (WPL).

In fact, current schedules will see Australia's top men's and women's players both playing in India in January 2027, during the peak of the local cricket season.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley says while the planning is a balance, the change is in the best interests of the sport. We are proud and super excited that the India series is now a five-Test series, and the whole premise of that was that the Border-Gavaskar would be on par with the Ashes, he says.

Attendance and financial returns underline the motivation of CAs. India has not only become a magnet for the masses as the old enemy in England; the windfall from the Australia-India clashes will support California's financial recovery.

Hockley says relationships with any cricket board are important, but in terms of pure economics, an Indian tour is very important. This series is coming up, it's not just Indian and Australian fans, all the cricket fans around the world are very excited and saw that with the ticket sales. People come from the US, Canada, Europe and all over the world to watch this.

Hockley expects the crowd on Boxing Day to be an 8 or a 9 up front, which would put the attendance in rare company. The MCG's largest cricket crowd was for the 2015 Men's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand, when 93,013 people watched the hosts lift the trophy. Boxing Day attendances have reached 90,000 only once before, when 91,112 people attended the Ashes match in 2013.

Think of Muhammad Ali during his career, it's the heavyweight fight everyone wants to see, Hockley says.

Rakesh Patel, founder of the Bharat Army – India's equivalent of England's Barmy Army, says growth in interest in Indian men's Test tours of Australia has at least doubled since the last unaffected series in 2019 as part of a long-term trend.

The Indian team seems to be more competitive on the field, which makes it a little more attractive for fans to come and see their team play because there is a chance of them winning, he says.

You have people spending more money, especially the middle class, on cricket experiences, and that's why you've seen a huge increase in travel.

And look at the generations of Indians who have emigrated to Australia over the years. Now they also have a little more disposable income, they are a little more settled, they have good careers, their purchasing power has changed and now they can afford to travel, not just to watch cricket within their state but also beyond .

Virat Kohli remains a major attraction for fans. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Day one crowds are on track to almost sell out in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. The interest is a huge relief for Cricket Australia, which has lost $50 million over the past three years and had large numbers of people affected by Covid restrictions during its most recent tours of England and India, which also required new spending. like quarantine. We were unlucky that Covid hit when we still had India and England, and we couldn't have crowds during our big summers, says Hockley.

But while CA's annual competition revenues halved to $18 million between the 2018-19 tours of India and the pandemic-affected 2020-2021 season, broadcast and marketing revenues held steady despite legal action by broadcast partner Channel 7, at more than $200 million per year. The discrepancy also highlights the great opportunity to increase the amount of content with India.

Hockley says the game's finances will increase over the next two years thanks to new broadcast arrangements. The Indian matches attract a premium, so you will see that in the coming years, but even more so next year because we have an Ashes, and then we also have eight matches against India, all in one year, he says.

The deal between Channel 7 and Fox is worth about $215 million a year, while Disney Star will pay CA about $50 million a year for seven years, largely for the right to show matches involving India. Cricket is lucky to have India, says Hockley. Brutally, cricket wouldn't be part of the Olympics if the Olympic movement wasn't going after one point four billion eyeballs.

The other implication of playing more Test cricket against India, along with Australia's long-term commitment to the Ashes, is that there will be fewer matches against other teams.

In 2027, the Australian men's team will travel to India in mid-January for a five-Test series as part of a summer that will end with an MCG Test in March, marking 150 years since the 1877 match between Australia and England. .