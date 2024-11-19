Louisville football defender Tayon Holloway charged with assault and strangulation | News from WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) University of Louisville sophomore defensive back Tayon Holloway was arrested Sunday on charges of strangulation and domestic violence, court records show.
Holloway, 20, allegedly attacked a woman Sunday night around 9 p.m. when she tried to stop him from smoking marijuana, according to a police report.
Police allege Holloway threw the woman off the bed and hit her in the face with his fists. When she tried to fight back, Holloway allegedly put a pillow over her face, smothering her for about 10 seconds before trying to throw her out of the room, police said.
Police were dispatched for a call for assistance to an apartment on Shelburne Circle via a 911 call to the home around 9 p.m. According to police, all parties in the apartment were initially uncooperative with officers.
Police said the alleged victim had a laceration to her upper lip and swollen eyes.
The football team arrived back in Louisville from a game against Stanford on Sunday evening around 8 p.m.
Holloway pleaded not guilty Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court and his bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, bond has been posted.
If Holloway posts bail, he will be barred from commenting on the alleged victim.
The University of Louisville said in a statement Monday that the university “is aware of the arrest of football student-athlete Tayon Holloway. As we gather more information, Tayon has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”
Holloway is due back in court on November 26.
Attorney Lonita Baker, who represents Holloway, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Holloway, a redshirt sophomore and four-star high school prospect from Virginia Beach, Virginia, played two seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Louisville.
He has become a standout defensive back and special teams player for Louisville this season. He blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown against Georgia Tech, and had collected his first career sack Saturday in a loss to Stanford.
It was another game against Stanford, when he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for a sideline bump, which got more attention. That 15-yard penalty moved Stanford closer to field goal position, and an offside call on a teammate the next second set up the Cardinal for a 52-yard field goal attempt, which he made to win the game.
Holloway started three games at cornerback while Quincy Riley was out with an injury. He has played in all 10 Louisville games and is third on the team with six pass breakups this season.
This story will be updated.
