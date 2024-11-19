Three of Men's Tennis recognized in the ITA Fall National Rankings





TEMPE, Ariz. (Nov. 19) A trio of Denison University tennis student-athletes were honored in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Fall Rankings, released by the organization late last week. All three winners are juniors on the 2024-2025 team. Ethan Green And Kael Shah both received recognition as top players in both singles and doubles. Joining them in the rankings was classmate Jacob Patterson who gained recognition for his singles play. Green and Shah led the way for the Big Red, as the tandem is ranked second nationally by the ITA after an impressive fall season. Green and Shah posted a 10-3 doubles record during the fall. The tandem reached the final of the ITA Cup before falling in the championship match. They earned ranked victories over the fourth- and seventh-ranked teams in the ITA Fall Rankings. Green and Shah became the first Denison doubles tandem to advance to the ITA Championships final. Junior Kael Shah And Ethan Green finish the fall as the No. 2 ranked team nationally in the @ITA_Tennis Fall doubles rankings. Shah and Green finished second at the prestigious ITA Cup in October. @DenisonSports #GOBIGRED pic.twitter.com/XZK0X7XIpD DenisonTennis (@DenisonTennis) November 15, 2024 Green, an ITA Cup runner-up, went 11-3 in singles competition during a memorable fall season. Green became the first Denison person to make the finals of ITAs. Green, now a three-time ITA All-American, defeated the fourth-place finisher, Alex Feies of Carnegie Mellon, in the semifinals en route to the title match. He had previously defeated No. 8 John Lasanajak of Emory in the quarterfinals of ITAs. Green is second in the fall singles rankings. Junior Ethan Green Salt Lake City, UT, is the No. 2 ranked player in the @ITA_Tennis National singles rankings fall. This represents the highest fall rankings in school history. @DenisonSports #GoBigRed pic.twitter.com/xyWhmAD9Vm DenisonTennis (@DenisonTennis) November 14, 2024 After compiling a 10-2 record in singles, Shah is ranked No. 6 by the ITA in the fall rankings. Now a four-time All-American, Shah has Top 10 wins over fourth-ranked Alex Feies of Carnegie Mellon, seventh-ranked Efe Comu of Emory and ninth-ranked Chakor Rajendra of Johns Hopkins. 2024 @NCAADIII Second place in junior singles Kael Shah (Nairobi, Kenya) is the #6 ranked player in the @ITA_Tennis Division III fall singles rankings. @DenisonSports #GOBIGRED pic.twitter.com/dgcKWR7Ghv DenisonTennis (@DenisonTennis) November 15, 2024 Patterson ranked 38th in the top 50 fall rankings. The junior went 5-3 during the fall season. He earned a Top 50 victory over 44th-ranked Evan Erb of Washington & Lee. Four of his eight matches were against players ranked in the fall top 50 in singles. All-American Junior Jake Patterson (Bridgeville, PA) is currently ranked No. 38 in the @ITA_Tennis National Fall Singles Rankings. @DenisonSports #GOBIGRED pic.twitter.com/d8bJgZinat DenisonTennis (@DenisonTennis) November 15, 2024

