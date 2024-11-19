Strengthening coaching in table tennis: workshop for positive and safe coaching process for girls with ITTF development





November 19, 2024

The ITTF Foundation, in partnership with ITTF Development, continues to advocate for gender equality in sport through the Positive and safe coaching program for girls workshops. Building on the momentum from earlier this year, these workshops provide guidance and strategies to address barriers to girls' and women's participation in sport, promoting an inclusive, positive and accessible environment for all. The Girls Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway workshops are part of a broader effort led by TAFISA in collaboration with Nike. The ITTF Foundation is committed to advancing the initiative as an implementing partner Diversity and inclusion in sports. These workshops, led by TT4ALL Coordinator Mayssa Bsaibes and Social Impact Manager Julia Tappendorf, aim to empower individuals through table tennis while breaking down gender-related barriers within their communities. Building on previous workshops for World Table Tennis Day Promoters and the Dream Building Fund project, Smash Barriers: Every Table is a Playground, the latest series aimed at table tennis coaches and alumni of ITTF Developments My Gender. My strength. (MGMS) and mentorship projects. These workshops, held on October 16, 23 and 30, 2024, brought together 14 coaches, 13 women and 1 man from five continents, with everyone feeling deeply committed to promoting gender equality in table tennis. Workshop highlights: Breaking barriers in coaching With the aim of empowering girls, women and people who identify as girls or women in sport, addressing gender inequality and promoting understanding and sensitivity in the sport context, the workshops provided participants with insight into key topics such as challenges and ways to improve to increase women's participation, socially and culturally. perceptions of body image, gender stereotypes and protection in sport. Through structured strategies and practical guidance, participants were equipped with tools to create supportive and inclusive environments, overcome psychological, physical and social challenges faced by female players in particular, and raise awareness of critical issues such as emotional abuse, challenges in mental health and gender bias. . The interactive sessions during the workshops also played a crucial role, allowing participants to share experiences, solve problems together and create a space for open dialogue that focused on intersectionality, recognizing and celebrating the diverse and overlapping identities that shape their experiences and shape perspectives. . Mamata Prabhu, a participant from India and part of My Gender. My strength. project, shared: It is imperative that we create a positive and neutral environment for all children and girls in sport. As a women's coach, it is very important to stay strong, speak up for yourself and act as a role model for the girls. I am confident that we will bring about the change and uplift every girl and woman in the society through sports, helping them reach where they deserve to be. Katarzyna Kubas-Ziemiaska, Head of ITTF Development Projects, also emphasized the importance of the workshops: The workshop was a meaningful initiative aimed at equipping coaches with essential knowledge to promote an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for women and girls in sport. Thank you to the ITTF Foundation for providing a valuable platform to connect with alumni of the MGMS and Mentorship projects, strengthening long-term connections and adding their past learnings to further amplify their impact. Shaping the future of table tennis Through the Girls Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway initiative and associated workshops, we are not only addressing today's challenges, but also shaping the future of table tennis as a truly inclusive sport. These workshops mark the beginning of a further journey. The Girls Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway project will continue to grow as we continue to bring the workshops to a wider audience and monitor and support participants as they implement these lessons in their local communities to make a lasting impact. Thank you to ITTF Development and all participants for their dedication to this mission. Through inclusive coaching practices, collective efforts and unwavering dedication, we are building a platform that champions gender equality, empowerment and opportunity in table tennis.

