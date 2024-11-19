Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz received a huge honor as tennis career continues to flourish





He is arguably the son of one of Australia's all-time greats tennis players, Lleyton HewittBut Cruz Hewitt's own career on the field is flourishing. And after a stellar year on the field, the 15-year-old prodigy has been nominated for another major award, just a month after being named NSW Junior Athlete of the Year. The teenager is one of three nominees for Tennis Australia's male junior athlete of the year, with the award to be presented at the John Newcombe Medal Ceremony on December 9 in Melbourne. Cruz is currently ranked 104th in the world junior rankings and has had somewhat of a breakout year in 2024. In August he won two consecutive junior ITF titles before claiming his first senior victory later that month, beating a Dutch player seven years his senior at an ITF event in Bali. Cruz Hewitt is one of three nominees for Tennis Australia's male junior athlete of the year as the 15-year-old enjoys a breakthrough season. Image: Instagram/Getty That victory, over then world number 993 Thijmen Loof, gave the younger Hewitt the right to boast over his father, who did not win on the professional circuit until the age of 16. Cruz, who turns 16 in December, is expected to return to the draw for the juniors game at the Australian Open in January after receiving a wildcard into the main draw in 2024 but being defeated in the first round. However, the young Australian sensation has come a long way since then and is a serious contender on the rise. At the launch of the Australian Open last month, Hewitt said his son's tennis future was “quite exciting” and said Cruz is not bothered by the extra attention that comes with being the son of a famous tennis star. “I don't think he focuses on it too much, he's just like most kids these days, they just do their thing,” Lleyton said. “It's his journey, and it's a very long journey, and he's only just got his first ATP point, which is fantastic to start somewhere, but it does feel like a bloody long journey.” In August, Cruz won two consecutive junior ITF titles before claiming his first senior victory later that month. Image: Getty RELATED: Cruz Hewitt focuses on the juniors of the Australian Open Cruz was received a wildcard for the junior boys of the Australian Open tournament in January, in what was the biggest match of his career to date. He was also selected in the Australian junior Davis Cup team and then shadowed the senior team played in the group stage of the team event. Last month, Hewitt provided insight into his son's 2025 schedule, which begins with a performance at Melbourne Park. “Most likely he will play in the juniors, which is quite great for him,” Hewitt said at the launch of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Lleyton Hewitt says his son Cruz has an exciting future in the sport. Image: Getty “He got the experience of being there earlier this year, and then, yeah, to come back. And I think it's every kid's dream to play at a grand slam, but we're fortunate that we in this country, that we understand it, even in our backyard.” Lleyton has had a front row seat to witness Cruz's incredible growth both on and off the field. And when asked how Cruz managed to become bigger than him in just a few years, Hewitt couldn't help but turn to his wife Bec and give her credit. “Bec obviously fed him well,” Hewitt joked. “He's got us covered a long way. ​​Easily bigger than me.' with newswire

