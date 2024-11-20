BSU Men's Hockey Upsets #3 Minnesota at Home; Sholl receives CCHA award





Since BSU and Minnesota first played men's hockey in 2000, the Beavers had defeated the Golden Gophers only twice in 24 meetings, and the Beavs had never defeated them in Bemidji. But that all changed Saturday night. Bemidji State hosted third-ranked Minnesota on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Sanford Center, where they played in game two of a home-and-home series. The Gophers defeated the Beavers 5-3 in Minneapolis on Thursday. But the Beavers immediately gave the crowd something to cheer about, as junior forward Kirklan Irey scored for his second goal of the series just 21 seconds into the game. Irey got another goal midway through the first. Goaltender Mattias Sholl stood on his head between the pipes for the Beavers and held Minnesota scoreless until 2:12 remained in regulation. Bemidji State would grab an empty netter late as they upset Minnesota 3-1. Sholl had 38 saves in the win, earning him CCHA Goaltender of the Week honors. 'He's unreal. I mean, it goes without saying,” Irey said after the win. “He kept us in the game the whole time. He just makes it look easy. We can rely on him to make a save, after which we had to get a rebound. And we're leaving the zone, right? So I think that's very important. As a collective group, we believe in them.” “[Minnesota’s] level of play, they are such a highly qualified team and they can play at any time, so you literally have to expect anything,” Sholl explained. “You build confidence when you, you know, also see the guys in front of you. It's like sacrificing everything, like we did tonight. And it's just a great feeling to beat these guys, and it was a team effort. Sholl earned his sixth career CCHA Goaltender of the Week award, and his first this season.

