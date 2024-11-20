Meet our administrators: Mark Couch





Mark Couch is a long-term trustee of the Devon Cricket Foundation, being appointed chairman in 2024 and helping to oversee the Devon Cricket Board's transition to a charity. “It is an honor to have overseen the transition from the Devon Cricket Board to the new Devon Cricket Foundation and to officially become a charity. “During this time we have added a wealth of knowledge by appointing Trustees with many years of experience in Finance, EDI and Operations of multinational organisations, to name but a few, each contributing to the exceptional team of Trustees that supervised the transition together with me. “The future looks bright both on and off the field, despite the many challenges facing cricket and the community at large.” A passionate advocate for sport and community involvement, Mark brings a wealth of experience from both his professional and sporting lives to the Devon Cricket Foundation. Mark's professional journey began with a unique blend of sports and business. After qualifying as a teacher in both subjects during his university years, he taught PE for a number of years, nurturing young talent and encouraging the value of teamwork and fitness. Ultimately, Mark moved to the family business Short Run Press Ltd, which he has continued for over 20 years. Despite the demands of his professional career, Mark's love for the sport has always remained. He was an active player of both cricket and hockey for local clubs and showed leadership on and off the field by taking on the roles of coach and captain. Over time, as his playing days dwindled, his enthusiasm found a new outlet in cricket coaching. Mark has worked extensively with Teignmouth & Shaldon CC and the South Devon District, where his mentorship has been invaluable to aspiring cricketers. Mark's dedication to cricket goes beyond coaching and playing. He is a long-standing member of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Management Committee and contributes his expertise to the development of the sport in the region. In 2017 he joined the Devon Cricket Foundation where he is now chairman and leads the organisation's efforts to promote cricket across the country. As leader, Mark Couch embodies the Foundation's mission to inspire and engage communities through cricket. His combined experience in business, education and sport will ensure the Foundation continues to thrive, reaching new players and fostering a lifelong love of cricket in Devon. “In the coming months we hope to be able to move forward with all the programs that the DCF is implementing and develop facilities available for the performance sides. “We hope to develop our own new initiatives that are unique to Devon and will form part of the new Foundation Strategic Plan, which DCF Trustees and staff are working hard to shape the future of. The new strategy will be published in the new year. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devoncricket.co.uk/meet-mark-couch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos