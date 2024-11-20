Michigan State will play college hockey blue bloods in the 2026 Hall of Fame game





EAST LANSING, MI Michigan State hockey will play in a major non-conference showcase game next season. Organizers announced Tuesday that the Spartans will face college hockey blue blood North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, which will take place on Halloween in 2026. North Dakota, winner of eight national championships, will serve as the host institution for the competition, which will be played at the HEB Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The rink is home to the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars. We look forward to welcoming two of the best collegiate hockey programs and some of the best hockey fans in the country to Austin, said Drew Hays, director of the Austin Sports Commission. For hockey fans, the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game is an event not to be missed and we look forward to showcasing why Austin is the perfect destination to host the event in 2026. The state of Michigan, that is ranked #2 in the USCHO rankings released on Monday, is 9-1 this season. The Spartans, winners of three national championships, have returned to prominence under coach Adam Nightingale. MSU won the Big Ten regular season and tournament last season before losing to Michigan in an NCAA Regional Final game. We look forward to playing in the Hall of Fame Game and our trip to Austin, Nightingale said in a statement. It promises to be an excellent matchup between two legendary college hockey programs that have won 11 NCAA National Championships between them. We are honored to be part of this fantastic event. This will be the 105th all-time meeting between North Dakota and Michigan State, with UND holding a 64-37-3 record in the series. The teams have played just four times in the past decade, with the Fighting Hawks sweeping Munn Arena in November 2015 and the Spartans recording a win and a tie at Ralph Engelstad Arena the following season. We look forward to hosting a premier college hockey event that will provide an unparalleled lifetime experience for our student-athletes and provide our fans with an exciting weekend of competition, said UND head coach Brad Berry. The game, featuring two top-tier college hockey programs, promises to be an excellent game. We are excited about playing a very good Michigan State team in the Live Music Capital of the World. Tickets for the 2026 match will go on sale to the public on November 12, 2025.

