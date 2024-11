MINT is my signature color Shear Xpressions 5.75″ Stylist Kit

When MINT is your signature colorthis 10-piece affordable set of essential hair styling products is for YOU! KIT INCLUDED Shear Xpressions Dr. Everything will be fine 5.75″ Shear

Splash Detangling Brush in Minty Fresh, the u Ultimate detangling brush for wet and dry hair

Example Customer Robe Mint, m Made from a lightweight, breathable microfiber material that snaps shut with easy-to-click buttons and an adjustable waist belt

Grin & Tonic H2O spray bottle, capacity 9.6 oz, made of aluminum and decorated with a nice print

Totally Fresh Totally Mint It safety pin pin set 3-piece, 2 inch safety pin inspired barrettes are totally awesome Limited color cocktail tools in MINT: Color Cocktail Universal Size Brush MINT

Color Cocktail Base and Glaze Brush MINT

Color Cocktail Highlight Express Angle Brush MINT

Color Cocktail Balayage Highlight Sweep Brush MINT

Color Cocktail Silicone coated stainless steel mixing whisk MINT Shear Xpressions Dr. Everything will be fine 5.75″ Shear is a soft mint green pair of scissors that is the perfect hairstylist extension, supporting hair styling/cutting visions while giving a positive vibe! Japanese stainless steel

High-quality steel extends the sharpness of the edges for greater durability and performance

High-quality steel extends the sharpness of the edges for greater durability and performance Ergonomic offset design

The distance between the finger and thumb rings provides comfort and control

The distance between the finger and thumb rings provides comfort and control Comfort closer

Provides a soft, smooth cutting motion

Provides a soft, smooth cutting motion Removable finger rest

Provides extra support and can be easily removed

Provides extra support and can be easily removed Removable finger rings

Provides a comfortable custom fit

Provides a comfortable custom fit Reusable packaging

Packaged in a reusable scissor storage case, to protect the scissors when not in use.

