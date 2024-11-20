Sports
College Football Bowl Projections After Week 12
If you came of age in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the heyday of the BCS and the spread revolution, there is something reassuring about seeing Boise State in a comfortable position late in the season.
On Saturday, the Broncos were poised to become the second team from the Group of Five to participate in the College Football Playoff. However, now that Kansas has upset BYU, Boise State has moved into position for a first-round matchup bye in our weekly bowl projections and a return to the site of their most famous victory.
The Broncos aren't the only movers and shakers in this week's projections. Thanks to a big win over Kansas State, Arizona State currently holds both the Big 12's and the Pac-12's remaining Alamo Bowl slots, forcing the Sun Devils to play an unusual, unlikely opponent.
Here is our view of the bowl picture as it stands now, based on the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple rating systemwith commentary to follow.
|
GAME
|
LOCATION
|
DATE
|
PROJECTED MATCHUP
|
Celebration bowl
|
Atlanta
|
December 14
|
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
|
Camellia bowl
|
Montgomery, Ala.
|
December 14
|
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama
|
Frisco bowl
|
Frisco, Texas
|
December 17
|
Western Kentucky vs. The State of Texas
|
Boca Raton Bowl
|
Boca Raton, FL.
|
December 18
|
Miami-Ohio vs. Arkansas State
|
LA Come
|
Inglewood, California.
|
December 18
|
UNLV vs. California
|
New Orleans bowl
|
New Orleans
|
December 19
|
James Madison vs. Freedom
|
Cure bowl
|
Orlando
|
December 20
|
North Texas vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
|
Gasparilla bowl
|
Tampa
|
December 20
|
East Carolina vs. Jacksonville State
|
College Football Playoff First Round Game 1
|
Bloomington, Ind.
|
December 20
|
No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana
|
College Football Playoff First RoundGame 2
|
University Park, Pa.
|
December 21
|
No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State
|
College Football Playoff First RoundGame 3
|
Columbus
|
December 21
|
No. 12 BYU at No. 5 Ohio State
|
College Football Playoff First RoundGame 4
|
South Bend, Ind.
|
December 21
|
No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame
|
Myrtle Beach Bowl
|
Conway, S.C
|
December 23
|
Buffalo vs. Marshall
|
Potato bowl
|
Boise, Idaho
|
December 23
|
Bowling Green vs. San Jose State
|
Hawaii bowl
|
Honolulu
|
December 24
|
Tulane vs. Sam Houston
|
Detroit Bowl
|
Detroit
|
December 26
|
Wisconsin vs. Toledo
|
Rate bowl
|
Phoenix
|
December 26
|
Nebraska vs. TCU
|
68 Ventures bowl
|
Mobile, Ala.
|
December 26
|
West Virginia vs. Georgia Southern
|
Birmingham bowl
|
Birmingham
|
December 27
|
Boston College vs. Oklahoma
|
Come from the armed forces
|
Fort Worth
|
December 27
|
Michigan vs. Cincinnati
|
Freedom Bowl
|
Memphis
|
December 27
|
Baylor vs. LSU
|
Holiday come
|
San Diego
|
December 27
|
Georgia Tech vs. Washington
|
Las Vegas bowl
|
Vegas
|
December 27
|
South Carolina vs. Colorado
|
Fenway Bowl
|
Boston
|
December 28
|
Virginia Tech vs. Navy
|
Pinstripe bowl
|
Bronx, NY
|
December 28
|
Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers
|
New Mexico bowl
|
Albuquerque
|
December 28
|
South Florida vs. Arkansas
|
Pop-Tarts bowl
|
Orlando
|
December 28
|
Iowa State vs. Duke
|
Arizona bowl
|
Tucson
|
December 28
|
Ohio vs. Colorado State
|
Military bowl
|
Annapolis, MD.
|
December 28
|
Memphis vs. North Carolina
|
Alamo bowl
|
Saint Anthony
|
December 28
|
Connecticut vs. the State of Arizona
|
Independence Bowl
|
Shreveport, La.
|
December 28
|
Washington State vs. the Military
|
Music City Bowl
|
Nashville
|
December 30
|
Iowa vs. Texas A&M
|
ReliaQuest bowl
|
Tampa
|
December 31
|
Vanderbilt vs. Clemson
|
Sun bowl
|
El Paso, Texas
|
December 31
|
Louisville vs. USC
|
Citrus bowl
|
Orlando
|
December 31
|
Illinois vs. Tennessee
|
Texas Bowl
|
Houston
|
December 31
|
Kansas State vs. Missouri
|
Fiesta bowl
|
Glendale, Ariz.
|
December 31
|
No. No. 12 BYU or No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Boise State
|
Peach bowl
|
Atlanta
|
January 1
|
No. 11 Ole Miss or No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami
|
Pink bowl
|
Pasadena, California.
|
January 1
|
No. No. 9 Alabama or No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Oregon
|
Sugar bowl
|
New Orleans
|
January 1
|
No. 10 Georgia or No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Texas
|
Gator bowl
|
Jacksonville
|
January 2
|
SMU vs. Florida
|
First aid bowl
|
Dallas
|
January 3
|
Virginia vs. Texas Tech
|
Duke's Mayo Bowl
|
Charlotte
|
January 3
|
Minnesota vs….Syracuse
|
Bahamas Bowl
|
Nassau
|
January 4
|
Northern Illinois vs. NC State
|
Orange bowl
|
Miami Gardens, Florida.
|
January 9
|
Peach Bowl Winner vs. Sugar Bowl Winner
|
Cotton bowl
|
Arlington, Texas
|
January 10
|
Winner of the Fiesta Bowl versus winner of the Rose Bowl
|
National Championship
|
Atlanta
|
January 20
|
Orange Bowl winner versus Cotton Bowl winner
Count Western Kentucky and Texas State (Frisco Bowl) among the teams that overlapped in a given conference for just one year; the Hilltoppers won the two teams' only Sun Belt matchup 387 in 2013… North Texas and Louisiana-Lafayette (Cure Bowl) overlapped for much longer than that, spending 2001 to '12 together in the same league.
Georgia and Indiana (CFP first round), like Alabama and the Hoosiers, have never met in football… Kudos to the Crimson Tide and Notre Dame (CFP first round) on improving: Three weeks ago, these projections showed joining them in the ReliaQuest Bowl…Buffalo and Marshall (Myrtle Beach Bowl) spent six years together in the MAC…Nebraska and TCU (Rate Bowl) have played seven times, but never in a bowl game; in every matchup but one, the Cornhuskers have been ranked 12th or higher… Michigan and Cincinnati (Armed Forces Bowl) have played just once, a 3,614 Wolverines dusted off in 2017… Baylor and LSU (Liberty Bowl) played in that 1985 game, as well as the 1963 Bluebonnet Bowl (the Bears won both)… Virginia Tech and Navy (Fenway Bowl) haven't played since 1995… Iowa and Texas A&M (Music City Bowl) haven't played since played more 1931… In games where both Vanderbilt and Clemson (ReliaQuest Bowl) are big schools, the Commodores lead the all-time series 3-1… Illinois and Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) have never played, while Kansas State and Missouri ( Texas Bowl) have played 98 times as major schools.
Ole Miss leads their all-time series against Miami (Peach Bowl) 2-1, but the two teams haven't met since a 207 Hurricanes win in 1951… Virginia and Texas Tech (First Responder Bowl) met in the Gator Bowl after the 2007 season, and then a slightly better known sport event 12 years later… Northern Illinois and NC State (Bahamas Bowl): the Dave Doeren Bowl!… If Boise State and Oregon (Cotton Bowl) have a bowl matchup in them, the fact that the Ducks won their September 7 matchup 3734 is worth noting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/college-football-bowl-projections-after-week-12
