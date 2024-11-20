Connect with us

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 12

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 12

 


If you came of age in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the heyday of the BCS and the spread revolution, there is something reassuring about seeing Boise State in a comfortable position late in the season.

On Saturday, the Broncos were poised to become the second team from the Group of Five to participate in the College Football Playoff. However, now that Kansas has upset BYU, Boise State has moved into position for a first-round matchup bye in our weekly bowl projections and a return to the site of their most famous victory.

The Broncos aren't the only movers and shakers in this week's projections. Thanks to a big win over Kansas State, Arizona State currently holds both the Big 12's and the Pac-12's remaining Alamo Bowl slots, forcing the Sun Devils to play an unusual, unlikely opponent.

Here is our view of the bowl picture as it stands now, based on the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple rating systemwith commentary to follow.

GAME

LOCATION

DATE

PROJECTED MATCHUP

Celebration bowl

Atlanta

December 14

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Camellia bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

December 14

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama

Frisco bowl

Frisco, Texas

December 17

Western Kentucky vs. The State of Texas

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, FL.

December 18

Miami-Ohio vs. Arkansas State

LA Come

Inglewood, California.

December 18

UNLV vs. California

New Orleans bowl

New Orleans

December 19

James Madison vs. Freedom

Cure bowl

Orlando

December 20

North Texas vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Gasparilla bowl

Tampa

December 20

East Carolina vs. Jacksonville State

College Football Playoff First Round Game 1

Bloomington, Ind.

December 20

No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana

College Football Playoff First RoundGame 2

University Park, Pa.

December 21

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State

College Football Playoff First RoundGame 3

Columbus

December 21

No. 12 BYU at No. 5 Ohio State

College Football Playoff First RoundGame 4

South Bend, Ind.

December 21

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C

December 23

Buffalo vs. Marshall

Potato bowl

Boise, Idaho

December 23

Bowling Green vs. San Jose State

Hawaii bowl

Honolulu

December 24

Tulane vs. Sam Houston

Detroit Bowl

Detroit

December 26

Wisconsin vs. Toledo

Rate bowl

Phoenix

December 26

Nebraska vs. TCU

68 Ventures bowl

Mobile, Ala.

December 26

West Virginia vs. Georgia Southern

Birmingham bowl

Birmingham

December 27

Boston College vs. Oklahoma

Come from the armed forces

Fort Worth

December 27

Michigan vs. Cincinnati

Freedom Bowl

Memphis

December 27

Baylor vs. LSU

Holiday come

San Diego

December 27

Georgia Tech vs. Washington

Las Vegas bowl

Vegas

December 27

South Carolina vs. Colorado

Fenway Bowl

Boston

December 28

Virginia Tech vs. Navy

Pinstripe bowl

Bronx, NY

December 28

Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers

New Mexico bowl

Albuquerque

December 28

South Florida vs. Arkansas

Pop-Tarts bowl

Orlando

December 28

Iowa State vs. Duke

Arizona bowl

Tucson

December 28

Ohio vs. Colorado State

Military bowl

Annapolis, MD.

December 28

Memphis vs. North Carolina

Alamo bowl

Saint Anthony

December 28

Connecticut vs. the State of Arizona

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

December 28

Washington State vs. the Military

Music City Bowl

Nashville

December 30

Iowa vs. Texas A&M

ReliaQuest bowl

Tampa

December 31

Vanderbilt vs. Clemson

Sun bowl

El Paso, Texas

December 31

Louisville vs. USC

Citrus bowl

Orlando

December 31

Illinois vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl

Houston

December 31

Kansas State vs. Missouri

Fiesta bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

December 31

No. No. 12 BYU or No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Boise State

Peach bowl

Atlanta

January 1

No. 11 Ole Miss or No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami

Pink bowl

Pasadena, California.

January 1

No. No. 9 Alabama or No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Oregon

Sugar bowl

New Orleans

January 1

No. 10 Georgia or No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Texas

Gator bowl

Jacksonville

January 2

SMU vs. Florida

First aid bowl

Dallas

January 3

Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

January 3

Minnesota vs….Syracuse

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

January 4

Northern Illinois vs. NC State

Orange bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida.

January 9

Peach Bowl Winner vs. Sugar Bowl Winner

Cotton bowl

Arlington, Texas

January 10

Winner of the Fiesta Bowl versus winner of the Rose Bowl

National Championship

Atlanta

January 20

Orange Bowl winner versus Cotton Bowl winner

Count Western Kentucky and Texas State (Frisco Bowl) among the teams that overlapped in a given conference for just one year; the Hilltoppers won the two teams' only Sun Belt matchup 387 in 2013… North Texas and Louisiana-Lafayette (Cure Bowl) overlapped for much longer than that, spending 2001 to '12 together in the same league.

Georgia and Indiana (CFP first round), like Alabama and the Hoosiers, have never met in football… Kudos to the Crimson Tide and Notre Dame (CFP first round) on improving: Three weeks ago, these projections showed joining them in the ReliaQuest Bowl…Buffalo and Marshall (Myrtle Beach Bowl) spent six years together in the MAC…Nebraska and TCU (Rate Bowl) have played seven times, but never in a bowl game; in every matchup but one, the Cornhuskers have been ranked 12th or higher… Michigan and Cincinnati (Armed Forces Bowl) have played just once, a 3,614 Wolverines dusted off in 2017… Baylor and LSU (Liberty Bowl) played in that 1985 game, as well as the 1963 Bluebonnet Bowl (the Bears won both)… Virginia Tech and Navy (Fenway Bowl) haven't played since 1995… Iowa and Texas A&M (Music City Bowl) haven't played since played more 1931… In games where both Vanderbilt and Clemson (ReliaQuest Bowl) are big schools, the Commodores lead the all-time series 3-1… Illinois and Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) have never played, while Kansas State and Missouri ( Texas Bowl) have played 98 times as major schools.

Ole Miss leads their all-time series against Miami (Peach Bowl) 2-1, but the two teams haven't met since a 207 Hurricanes win in 1951… Virginia and Texas Tech (First Responder Bowl) met in the Gator Bowl after the 2007 season, and then a slightly better known sport event 12 years later… Northern Illinois and NC State (Bahamas Bowl): the Dave Doeren Bowl!… If Boise State and Oregon (Cotton Bowl) have a bowl matchup in them, the fact that the Ducks won their September 7 matchup 3734 is worth noting.

