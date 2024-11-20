Cricket legend Stuart MacGill bought cocaine for years before playing a part in a huge drug deal, a court heard

Former Test spin bowler Stuart MacGill is facing a jury trial over his alleged role in a major cocaine deal that led to him later being kidnapped and beaten.

The 53-year-old appeared in court in Sydney's Downing Center District on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to one charge of participating in the supply of a prohibited drug.

MacGill is alleged to have facilitated the supply of one kilogram of cocaine into the suburb of Neutral Bay, on Sydney's lower north shore, on or about April 8, 2021.

Crown prosecutor Gabrielle Steedman told the jury that MacGill was a regular cocaine user at the time of the incident and often bought the drug from an associate, who could only be referred to at trial as 'Person A'.

The former sportsman allegedly introduced Person A to his brother-in-law, Marino Sotiropoulos, with the aim of supplying the drug dealer with a kilo of cocaine for $330,000.

MacGill had been in a de facto relationship with Sotiropoulos' sister Maria O'Meagher, with whom the ex-cricketer ran Aristotle's restaurant in Neutral Bay, the jury was told.

Ex-Test cricketer Stuart MacGill (pictured outside a Sydney court on Tuesday) has pleaded not guilty to organizing the delivery of a kilo of cocaine

MacGill (pictured playing for Australia against England in 2002) had a very good relationship with a cocaine dealer who allowed him to run up drug debts, a court has been told

MacGill would buy cocaine from Person A for years, usually in half-gram quantities for $200.

A relationship of trust existed between the pair and MacGill should rack up drug debts of around $1000, the court was told.

On one occasion he allegedly complained about the quality of the cocaine Person A was selling him, saying his brother-in-law could get better drugs in bulk.

Ms Steedman told the jury the charge against MacGill related only to his arranging a meeting between the pair to exchange the cocaine.

“The suspect facilitated the meeting so that Person A could be supplied with cocaine,” she said.

After the first deal, Person A allegedly decided to set up a new deal, defrauding the suppliers using a fake bundle of cash.

But when it became clear they had been defrauded, the suppliers allegedly turned to MacGill in their search for Person A.

There was no dispute. MacGill was kidnapped by several men on April 14, 2021, and driven to a remote location where he was stripped naked and beaten, the jury heard.

MacGill (pictured right with cricket legend Shane Warne in 2005) was kidnapped by several men in April 2021 when the alleged drug deal turned sour

The 53-year-old (pictured last year) is said to have complained about the quality of the cocaine he had been buying for years

He was released after several hours and six days later he went to police to report his kidnapping, the court was told.

Lawyer Thos Hodgson said MacGill insisted he had simply introduced Person A and Sotiropoulos and was otherwise not involved in what happened between them.

“He didn't know what the deal was going to be at all,” he said.

Mr Hodgson added that the case would depend on the evidence of Person A and asked the jury to consider carefully what they were told.

The process continues.