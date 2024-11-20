Rafael Nadal's legendary tennis career comes to an end with a Davis Cup loss





Tennis legend Rafael Nadal played the last match of his professional career on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup. The 38-year-old Nadal announced last month that he will retire after the tournament. His career ends as one of the most decorated tennis players. Competing professionally since his late teens, Nadal has won 92 singles titles (fifth all time), 22 majors (second most all time) and two Olympic gold medals. Best known for his dominance on clay, Nadal won a record 14 French Open championships. He won his first in 2005 and began a dominant run that saw him win nine of the 10 French Open finals. After dealing with injuries, he won four in a row from 2017 to 2020 before winning his last French Open and major tournament in 2022. Nadal, a left-handed player, was for much of his career a natural opponent of Roger Federer, who had won seven major titles before Nadal won his first French Open. (Federer is third behind Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.) The two titans played each other 40 times from 2004 to 2019, including 24 times in tournament finals. Nadal led the rivalry with a 24-16 record, including a perfect 6-0 at Roland-Garros. Rafael Nadal gives a shot back to Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday. Thomas Coex / AFP – Getty Images Let's start with the obvious: you beat me a lot. More than I could beat you, Federer, who developed a friendship with Nadal despite their professional rivalry. wrote in a statement on social media. You challenged me in a way no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever imagined just to hold my own. You made me rethink my game and even went so far as to change the size of my racket head, hoping for some advantage. He also added: Rafa, I know you are focused on the last part of your epic career. We'll talk when it's done. I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will cheer just as loudly for whatever you do next. Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic (the leader in Grand Slam singles titles with 24) have dominated much of the last two decades of professional tennis. Nadal has faced Djokovic 60 times and had a 5-4 lead in the major finals. Djokovic leads the rivalry overall with a 31-29 record. Nadal, known for his athletic playing style, was hit by injuries later in his career. From 2012 onwards he suffered wrist, knee, hip, abdominal and foot injuries. His last season with multiple Grand Slam titles was in 2022, when he won the French and Australian Opens. But after undergoing hip surgery in June 2023, he failed to qualify for three of the next four Grand Slams and was knocked out in the first round of his last French Open. The titles, numbers, they are there. People probably know that, Nadal said after his last match on the court. The way I would like to be remembered is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca.”

