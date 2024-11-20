Sports
No. No. 3 Boston College Men's Hockey defeats No. 10 Providence in overtime
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles men's hockey team (8-2, 3-1 HE) got back in the win column with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Providence Friars (7-3-2, 5-2-2) on Tuesday night at Schneider Arena in Providence, RI
The Eagles struck first with a goal from forward Gabe Perrault in the 54th second of the game, with assists from forwards Ryan Leonard and James Hagens.
Boston College entered the first intermission with a one-score lead, but gave up two goals early in the second period, putting itself in a hole, a stretch that has consistently been a challenge for the Eagles this season.
Friars forward Clint Levens tied the game 27 seconds into the middle frame and forward Ryan O'Reilly gave Providence the lead with an unassisted goal at 3:08.
The Eagles fought back and tied the game at 15:56 of the third period with a goal from Leonard, assisted by Perreault and Eamon Powell.
The game went into overtime where the Eagles got the win with a goal from Leonard with 48 seconds left.
Next up, Boston College returns to Alumni Stadium on Friday night to start a series against Northeastern. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Overtime
3rd Period
2nd Period
1st Period
Foreplay
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET
WHO: Boston College Eagles and Providence Friars
When: Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Schneider Arena, Providence, RI
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 hours
Last outing, Providence: The Friars suffered a home loss to UMass 5-1 on Saturday.
Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their second game of the season to the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday evening.
Last meeting: The last time these two teams met was a previous regular season series from January 12-13, 2024. Boston College won the opening game 7-1 and lost the series finale 4-3.

