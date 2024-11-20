How Cricket Australia hopes to negotiate Australia Day





Indigenous Australian cricketers Scott Boland and Ash Gardner have expressed their reservations about playing on Australia Day. Gardner, a Muruwari woman, has said it is inappropriate for the Australian team to play on a day that commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788. She has described the day as a day of pain and a day of mourning for the indigenous people. Boland, a Gulidjan man and Australia's only active male indigenous international cricketer, described January 26 as a day of mourning for many people. The Test fast bowler provided input into the latest reconciliation plan. Arm in arm: Australian players before the start of play in the Brisbane Test last summer. Credit: Getty Images Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie, who is also Indigenous, has said the date should be changed to a day when all Australians can celebrate. There was no mention of Australia Day in the marketing for last summer's Gabba Test, but the day was recognized on the ground. A CA spokesperson said there would be no Australia Day recognition in marketing for future games falling on that day. Loading Tennis Australia said there would be no formal Australia Day celebrations at the Open this summer after so-called activations were scrapped over the past two years. However, TA said the national anthem would still be played before the men's final, as has always been the case. In a statement ahead of this year's Open, TA said it is aware that there are different views, and at the Australian Open we are inclusive and respectful of all. Justin Mohamed, chairman of CA's Indigenous Advisory Committee, has expressed the belief that it is possible to make January 26 a day of recognition. Releasing the latest reconciliation plan, Mohamed, a Gooreng Gooreng man, said the document is still a work in progress. Loading CA's commitment to reconciliation is a testament to its commitment to creating a more inclusive sport. We are proud of the progress made to date, but we recognize that this is a journey and there is still more work to do, he said. By continuing to listen, learn and grow we can ensure cricket remains a sport that truly reflects the diversity and richness of Australian culture. Among the provisions of the plan, CA wants greater cooperation between BBL clubs, state and territory associations and Premier and community clubs in organizing annual reconciliation competitions. This includes giving clubs more information and help on how to do this.

