



Rafael Nadal (photo courtesy of Davis Cup) Rafael Nadal retired from professional tennis during the Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain, marking the end of a remarkable career. At the age of 38, he retired with 22 Grand Slam titles and numerous other achievements.

Nadal addressed more than 10,000 fans during the event Martin Carpena sand expressing his desire to be remembered for both his athletic achievements and his personal qualities.

“I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I believe is not only a sporting legacy, but also a personal one,” Nadal said.

He emphasized the values ​​he carried with him throughout his career and the impact he hopes to have.

“The titles and the numbers are there, but the way I would like to be remembered is as a good person, a child who followed his dreams and achieved more than I dreamed,” Nadal continued.

Spain's quarter-final defeat by the Netherlands, Nadal's last professional meeting, was followed by a moving ceremony. A video tribute highlighting Nadal's achievements was shown, including messages from tennis legends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Serena Williams as well as Spanish football stars Raul and Andres Iniesta.

Nadal praised his uncle Toni Nadal who had coached him since childhood, as well as his family, for their continued support throughout his career.

“I was lucky to have my uncle as my tennis coach when I was very little and to have a wonderful family who supported me every moment,” he added.

Nadal sounded optimistic and at ease as he retired, citing the education and values ​​he acquired.

“I am leaving the world of professional tennis and have met many good friends along the way. I am calm because I have received an education to deal with what is coming. I have a wonderful family around me who helps me with everything I need, every day,” Nadal noted.

Looking ahead, Nadal expressed his enthusiasm for the future and vowed to continue to be a “good ambassador” for the sport.

“I understand that the love I received, just because of what happened on the field, would not be the same,” he said.

Nadal concluded his statement by expressing gratitude. His humility, perseverance and exceptional success have left an indelible mark on tennis and the hearts of fans around the world, making his legacy far more than just his achievements.

