Sports
New TOPS coaches for Traralgon
TABLE TENNIS
By KATRINA BRANDON
TRARALGON Table Tennis Association (TTTA) has five new TOPS (tabletop) or beginner coaches ready for action, thanks to a recent visit from Manningham and Table Tennis Victoria coach, John Ind.
Coach Ind visited the Traralgon club to teach them how to be decent junior or beginner coaches, teaching basic table tennis skills and the concepts of group management, organisation, activity safety and creating an enjoyable training environment.
The new Traralgon coaching group consists of Heath Spasato, Peter Gomez, Mark Strini, Kerri Thompson and Robert Thompson.
Coach Ind doesn't have much history in table tennis, but he has a military background, where he practiced his instructional skills. He also told the Express that his journey into teaching table tennis started when the Manningham club asked if anyone at the club was interested in coaching.
“I got into coaching because the coach at my club asked quite a few of us if we wanted to do coaching, so we all said yes,” Ind said.
“We all did this course here (TOPS), but he (the coach) passed away before that, so I decided to join. After completing the TOPS course, Table Tennis Victoria saw something in me that they didn't see from the normal coaches coming along. Before I knew it, they put me on the Level 1 and Level 2 courses, the International Level 1, and the instruction that I provide for the TOPS course and the Level 1 is what our goal was, long term, about me involved.
“It wasn't because I played table tennis. It was because I could instruct and teach people and put them at ease.”
The first course coach Ind gave in 2018 happened to be in Traralgon. The TTTA is home to a unique device that may seem mundane to some. The item is a ball picker and wire that allows you to pick up balls. While Ind's version is '2.0' with an extra stick to retrieve balls from under the table, Ind said he was packed to return to Traralgon to see how much has changed.
From 2018 to date, Ind has taught approximately 80 coaching courses, both TOPS/Beginner, Level 1 and Level 2. Ind is a Level 3 coach who has coached everywhere. He also told the Express that most participants in his course find his methods different from what other coaches are used to.
During the course at Traralgon, the new coaches practiced session planning, basic techniques, multiball skills and practical coaching. The coaches also underwent assessments to see where their skills lay.
During the session planning assessment, coaches were required to plan a 50-minute lesson with beginner-level students. The lesson plans included the level of the players, how many players they would coach during that lesson, what equipment they would need, location (such as a school or club), warm-up activities, a skill development section, games to improve those skills, and a cool-down.
Each coach then had to demonstrate the lesson plan to the group, which tested the teacher's communication, teaching and organizational skills. The lesson plan criteria showed appropriate goals for the training lesson and appropriate warm-ups/cool-downs.
During the TOPS coaching course, the coaches also underwent a multiball demonstration and performance, with each demonstrating direct and indirect multiball techniques. Coach Ind helped both coaches improve their techniques along the way and showed them ways to improve their multiball coaching skills, whether it be speed, placement or overall technique.
Coach Ind also advised coaches to get a first aid certificate so they know what to do if a student is injured. During the course, Ind discussed the safety measures and hazards to be aware of on the field, such as what type of partitions are used (if a net, that this does not pose a risk of slipping) and that students and coaches should never go under the table. for a ball. Instead, there should be aids around the courts to retrieve balls.
At the start of the course, coaches received a Table Tennis in Schools program book, in which coaches can review the material before lessons for inspiration or for general needs. The booklet covers general matters such as club grips, serving rules, games and several techniques step by step.
