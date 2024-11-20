Sports
Utah Hockey Club makes history with record jersey sales
Early one morning last week, a line wrapped around Delta Center.
More than 300 Utah Hockey Club season ticket holders waited for the arena doors to open at 8 a.m. for the release of the team's official jerseys.
Between pre-sales and general public purchases at the Team Store, it proved to be another historic milestone for Utah. Friday marked the highest-ever sales record for one-day sporting events at Delta Center, surpassing the team's Oct. 8 opening night numbers by 48%.
This is the kind of demand and support we have had since day one when we announced the franchise, said Chris Armstrong, president of Utah HC. I think these are all very positive indicators.
Utah's first release also set records across the league. It was the best net merchandise sales ever in the NHL regular season at 29%, according to Utah Hockey Club officials.
The sales total trailed only the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup clinching game at T-Mobile Arena in 2023.
At Delta Center, ready-made player jerseys sold out within an hour. The majority of uniforms for sale were blank; Smith Entertainment Group said it wanted to get jerseys to market as quickly as possible, and in order to make the drop happen in November instead of February, fewer player versions were made available.
However, fans could still customize their purchased jerseys to suit each roster player. Customization has now been discontinued due to high demand.
Due to the high volume of requests for custom jerseys, the team said the black custom jerseys will ship within seven to 10 business days, while the white custom jerseys will ship within 10 to 14 business days.
There was a limited stock drop on Friday. Armstrong said there will be a new inventory in early 2025, which will include more player jerseys and children's sizes.
It's a balance between speed and usability. The good news is that we will continue to insist that we have a lot of uniforms to recreate player jerseys so we can catch up properly, Armstrong said. We will need a little patience, for which we will certainly be grateful. Make sure everyone gets the players they are looking for.
While Utah jerseys on NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca sold out within 24 hours, the Team Store at Delta Center still had some blank inventory available as of Nov. 18.
Tara Lynn, who started playing hockey through her father and sister, woke up at 5:30 a.m. to get a spot in line for the jersey pre-sale. Lynn chose to customize a blank jersey with Karel Vejmelka's name and number on it after the goaltender's 49-save performance against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Lynn was the first wave of fans to be welcomed into a teeming team store that was packed with shoppers for the rest of the day.
I think it's super encouraging, especially in Utah. We know we have a huge sports fan base with BYU and Utah, so it's really nice to see everyone come out and see the community here, Lynn said. You definitely see people wearing former teams they liked. I think it will be very different and much more exciting with people who are all the [Utah] sweaters.
Scott Jackson, a Utah resident and season ticket holder, said the history of the inaugural jersey, including the patches on the shoulders, was part of the reason he made sure to get one during the in-person presale. However, it won't stop him from buying uniforms with the official logo next year.
Obviously, I'll probably even buy a jersey if they get the name they do, Jackson said. Having the jerseys with all the patches and names will really add a lot more excitement for the players and for us as fans.
Jackson opted for a black Dylan Guenther jersey as the forward scored the first-ever goal for the Utah Hockey Club on opening night.
Utahns have been showing up for their new NHL team since the franchise was announced in April, and now they have a tangible way to represent their fandom.
Based on the history and legacy of how fans in the community support the sport here, when we took on this project, we felt really good that Utah would proudly embrace it, Armstrong said.
