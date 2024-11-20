Georgian football moves to last place in the major rankings





ATHENS Georgia football has moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13, as the Bulldogs are now No. 10 in the rankings. The move comes after the Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, which fell from No. 7 to No. 11. Like Georgia a week ago, Tennessee would not qualify for a spot in the overall rankings. While Georgia is the No. 10 ranked team, the Bulldogs would be the No. 11 seed in the rankings. The Bulldogs are ahead of the top-ranked Big 12 team and the ACC team. The four highest-ranked conference champions are Oregon, Texas, Miami and number BYU. Those would be the top four seeds if the College Football Playoff started today. The big teams would be: Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia. Ohio State hosts Indiana this weekend. After the win over Tennessee, head coach Kirby Smart expressed his frustrations with the College Football Playoff committee and their rankings. “I think they appreciate wins and losses,” Smart said Tuesday night. And so they rank people based on a column, a wins column and a losses column, not based on the eye test of seeing them play and seeing and seeing who they played against. I just don't think they do that, I think they base it on wins and losses. I don't think they're saying this is better than that. They just say these records are better than that. That's the simplest way to do it. They're not necessarily the 12 best. So watch carefully what happens. Georgia has completed its SEC schedule, with the Bulldogs going 6-2 in league play. It has yet to be determined if Georgia will play in the SEC championship game. The two participants in the Dec. 7 match won't be finalized until Nov. 30, when Texas travels to Texas A&M. This week, Georgia takes on UMass. The game is scheduled to start at 12:45 PM ET on the SEC Network. The College Football Playoffs rankings will be updated again next Tuesday and the Tuesday after that. Final rankings and seedings will be announced on December 8, the day after the SEC championship game. You can check out the complete College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 below. College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 13 Oregon State of Ohio Texas Penn State Indiana Our Lady Alabama Miami Ole ma'am Georgia Tennessee Boise State SMU BYU Texas A&M Colorado Clemson South Carolina Army Tulan State of Arizona The state of Iowa Missouri UNLV Illinois College Football Playoff Seeds for Week 13 Oregon Texas Miami Boise State State of Ohio Penn State Indiana Our Lady Alabama Ole ma'am Georgia BYU

