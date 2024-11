ICC's 100% Cricket Future Leaders program encourages the development of female coaching

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has completed the first year of its 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program for female coaches, a crucial step towards addressing the under-representation of women in leadership roles within cricket. Launched earlier this year, the initiative has supported 31 aspiring female coaches from 22 ICC member states, equipping them with the skills and experience needed to advance their careers. Expansion of programs for female coaches This enhanced Future Leaders program is an integral part of the ICC's wider women's cricket strategy, aimed at creating a sustainable pathway for women to transition into head coaching positions at all levels of international cricket. The initiative provides exposure to high-pressure tournament environments through ICC regional route events, providing participants with hands-on coaching experience and mentorship opportunities. Key achievements in 2024 The 2024 cohort began their journey in May at the East-Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier in Bali, Indonesia, where ten female coaches worked with six participating teams under the mentorship of ICC Hall of Famer Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Additional pathway events in Aberdeen (Scotland), Kigali (Rwanda) and Ajman (UAE) further expanded the programme, with high-quality workshops and mentoring sessions led by prominent former cricketers, including Dr. Jane Powell, Dinesha Devnarain and Sana Mir. Building leadership through mentorship The program's unique approach combines hands-on learning with ongoing support, creating a nurturing environment in which female coaches can thrive. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, ICC Womens Cricket Manager Snehal Pradhan said: “This 100% Cricket initiative is part of a long-term plan to support more women into head coaching positions, starting from our pathway events and all the way up. to the World Cup podium.” Mentor Sana Mir emphasized the importance of continuous learning and open communication: “It is crucial for young coaches to share their challenges openly. Together we can remove bottlenecks and inspire more female leaders within the sport.” Looking ahead At the end of its first year, the ICC reflects on the program's success in fostering the next generation of female coaching leaders. By addressing systemic challenges and providing robust support structures, the 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program is laying the foundation for a more inclusive leadership landscape in cricket. The initiative not only empowers female coaches, but also strengthens the sport by promoting diversity and inclusivity at all levels. Sign up for the free Ministry of Sports newsletter or become a MoS member for all the latest sports news. Related

