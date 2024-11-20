Ohio State football Ryan Day on the play that injured Jeremiah Smith: We turned it in





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football Jeremiah Smith is ready to go for Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Indiana, coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. Smith hurt his ankle on a 68-yard reception during the third quarter of Saturday's win against Northwestern. At the end of the play, it appeared a Northwestern player twisted and pushed Smith's ankle to the ground. The Buckeyes submitted the play to the Big Ten. “We filed it,” Day said. We were waiting to hear back. Smith came off the field but returned to play shortly afterwards. He had one goal and a two-yard rush after the injury. After the game, he was seen with ice wrapped around his ankle. Here's everything Day said as No. 2 Ohio State prepares to face Indiana. Everything Ryan Day Said Before Ohio State vs. Indiana Day opened his press conference by encouraging fans to be loud at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Tight end Will Kacmarek will practice this week, Day said. There is hope that Kacmarek can play on Saturday.

Day said it may be difficult for high school players who are far away and still playing to make it to Ohio Stadium for the afternoon kickoff.

Kick-off at noon: we make sure it works.

Day after facing off with IUs enduring offense after struggling against Oregons: Our guys did a great job identifying the things… we need to do a better job on.

A day of juggling the opening of the early signing period and preparing for games at the same time: it just is what it is… It's multitasking at the highest level.

Day was asked about the lack of touches receiver Emeka Egbuka has had lately. He pointed to a lower number of plays and possessions overall. Day noted that OSU wants to win and that players are willing to sacrifice touches if necessary.

Day on Indiana: I don't think their players get enough credit. He praised IU's staff and the way they have built a culture.

Day on IU coach Curt Cignetti: Everyone has to motivate their team…I think he's done a great job of instilling (confidence).

Day said while recruiting safety Caleb Downs he could tell Downs loved football. Day: He always wants to be involved in the matches… His energy, his passion for the game (transfers to his teammates).

Bye on Indiana's defensive front: This will be a big challenge for the offensive line… The game will be won up front.

Bye on IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke: He has athleticism and can make guys miss.

Safety Day Lathan Ransom: You're seeing some of (his) best plays right now. He's physical… He came back to win. I'm glad he's a Buckeye.

Bye on cornerback Denzel Burke: I think he'll have a great game this weekend.

Day said the Indianas receivers are on par with other great receivers OSU has played this season.

