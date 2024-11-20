Sports
Perth cricket umpires suffer a horrific injury after unscrewing a straight drive
A Western Australian cricket umpire has endured every umpire's nightmare scenario by taking a full-blooded straight drive straight to the face during a match.
Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.
Senior cricket umpire Tony de Nobrega umpired a third grade match in the WA Suburban Turf Cricket Association (WASTCA) between North Perth and Wembley Districts at the Charles Veryard Reserve.
However, it all went wrong when De Nobrega suffered a brutal blow as a straight swing from the screws hit Tony square in the side of his face.
Tony had spent the night in hospital and was fortunate not to have suffered any broken bones, but doctors are keeping him under observation as surgery cannot be ruled out, the WASTCA Umpires Association wrote on Facebook.
We wish Tony all the best for a speedy recovery from this terrible incident and look forward to him returning to work soon.
The referee team is right behind you, buddy. Just rest, Ton.
De Nobrega is far from the only referee who is seriously injured while refereeing.
A long-serving 80-year-old referee named John Williams died in Wales in 2019 after being hit by a ball.
Remembered as a cricket gentleman, Williams was put into an induced coma but died weeks later after the blow.
In 2014, Israeli referee Hillel Oscar was killed after a ball ricocheted off the stumps and hit him in the head.
Australian referee Gerard Abood has previously worn a helmet while refereeing Big Bash League matches, while retired referee Bruce Oxenford was known for wearing a plastic forearm shield.
Oxenford revealed the idea came about after another referee suffered a vicious blow.
I was lying in my hotel bed in Delhi earlier this year when I came up with this idea, Oxenford told the Daily Mail in 2016.
My fellow referee John Ward was on duty in India and had just been hit on the head and seriously injured. He was in bad shape.
We've been talking for a long time about being in the line of fire and the ball coming back harder and faster.
There is talk of helmets but I don't really want to wear one as I think it will limit my peripheral vision and hearing and I don't think I will get hit in the face either.
It's normal to throw your hands in front of your face and turn your head away as the ball comes towards you, but then I thought, what if there was such a thing as an extended arm guard that would act as a shield?
Former Aussie legend and chairman of selectors, the late, great Rod Marsh, also shared his concerns for referees.
It is only a matter of time before a referee in an international or first-class match is seriously injured or even killed, Marsh said in 2016.
If I were an umpire right now, I'd be wearing a baseball catcher's helmet, a chest pad, and shin guards.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/terrible-incident-domestic-umpires-gruesome-injury-after-brutal-blow/news-story/e6a2ebb96462413cb116ebf78a522a13
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Predicting College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 12: How Will SEC Be Set?
- The relationship between air pollution and eczema – new research
- Pak bans rallies following Imran party's threat of protest
- Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce
- Philippines to repatriate drug convict Mary Jane Veloso from Indonesia
- Australian cricket umpire suffers a brutal blow during his officiating | Cricket news
- Koen Pang and Izaac Quek stun China's world number 1 to reach WTT final, Latest Team Singapore News
- PTI united to secure Imran's release, says Atif
- Jokowi supports Ridwan Kamil for Jakarta regional elections
- 'Very cautious': Iraq war veteran on Trump's plan to deploy military for mass deportations
- Utah Hockey Club sets one-day Delta Center, NHL record for jersey sales
- Xi Jinping meets with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China