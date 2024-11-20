Perth cricket umpires suffer a horrific injury after unscrewing a straight drive

A Western Australian cricket umpire has endured every umpire's nightmare scenario by taking a full-blooded straight drive straight to the face during a match.

Senior cricket umpire Tony de Nobrega umpired a third grade match in the WA Suburban Turf Cricket Association (WASTCA) between North Perth and Wembley Districts at the Charles Veryard Reserve.

However, it all went wrong when De Nobrega suffered a brutal blow as a straight swing from the screws hit Tony square in the side of his face.

Tony had spent the night in hospital and was fortunate not to have suffered any broken bones, but doctors are keeping him under observation as surgery cannot be ruled out, the WASTCA Umpires Association wrote on Facebook.

We wish Tony all the best for a speedy recovery from this terrible incident and look forward to him returning to work soon.

The referee team is right behind you, buddy. Just rest, Ton.

That looks so painful. Photo: Facebook

Tony DeNobrega suffered the horrific blow. Photo: Facebook

De Nobrega is far from the only referee who is seriously injured while refereeing.

A long-serving 80-year-old referee named John Williams died in Wales in 2019 after being hit by a ball.

Remembered as a cricket gentleman, Williams was put into an induced coma but died weeks later after the blow.

In 2014, Israeli referee Hillel Oscar was killed after a ball ricocheted off the stumps and hit him in the head.

Australian referee Gerard Abood has previously worn a helmet while refereeing Big Bash League matches, while retired referee Bruce Oxenford was known for wearing a plastic forearm shield.

Abood in his helmet. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Bruce Oxenford and the shield.

Oxenford revealed the idea came about after another referee suffered a vicious blow.

I was lying in my hotel bed in Delhi earlier this year when I came up with this idea, Oxenford told the Daily Mail in 2016.

My fellow referee John Ward was on duty in India and had just been hit on the head and seriously injured. He was in bad shape.

We've been talking for a long time about being in the line of fire and the ball coming back harder and faster.

There is talk of helmets but I don't really want to wear one as I think it will limit my peripheral vision and hearing and I don't think I will get hit in the face either.

It's normal to throw your hands in front of your face and turn your head away as the ball comes towards you, but then I thought, what if there was such a thing as an extended arm guard that would act as a shield?

Former Aussie legend and chairman of selectors, the late, great Rod Marsh, also shared his concerns for referees.

It is only a matter of time before a referee in an international or first-class match is seriously injured or even killed, Marsh said in 2016.

If I were an umpire right now, I'd be wearing a baseball catcher's helmet, a chest pad, and shin guards.