



Indiana football is the feel-good Cinderella story of the 2024 college football season. First-year coach Curt Cignetti turned a program that had won nine games over the past three seasons into a College Football Playoff contender and has won 10 games for the first time in program history. But not everyone is a fan of the Hoosiers'remarkable turnaround. Just ask U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. REQUIRED READING:Is Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State the biggest in IU history? These 5 also have a suitcase. During a visit to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham, Alabama, the former Auburn coach became a U.S. senator the state discussedof name, image and likeness (NIL) in college athletics. During his speech, he took a shot at No. 5 Indiana. Tuberville was elected to the United States Senate in 2021. Tuberville has a unique perspective as a former college football coach. He was head coach Ole ma'am (1995-98), Auburn (1999-08), Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16). “You just don't build a team, you pretty much buy a team now,” Tuberville said. “That was kind of banned when I was coaching, but now it's legal. Look at Indiana. They went out and bought them a football team, and look where they are. They might be playing Ohio State this week.” playing for a national championship and maybe in the Final Four.” No. No. 6 Indiana will take on No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup that, with a win, could help the Hoosiers reach the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hoosiers haven't beaten the Buckeyes since 1988. Cignetti signed 31 transfer players in his first recruiting class with the Hoosiers, 14 of whom came from his old coaching spot at James Madison. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke was added from Ohio. It's a new era in football where you can change teams very quickly with the portal, Cignetti said at Big Ten media days. I was given the tools to do that, and when we came in (and) I started interviewing the old players, I knew we needed a lot of new faces. Luckily they did me a favor by leaving. Tuberville addressed many people's concerns about players signing NIL deals and then seeking greener pastures by breaking contracts. He called it punishing players who break NIL deals, adding that the trade commission will look closely at the rules and regulations if push comes to shove. “I'm not against players making money, but we need some sort of punishment for players who break contracts,” Tuberville said. “So it has to go both ways. So we have to keep looking at it once we have a new government. I'm going to get some people on the Democratic side.”

