Dutch double seals Rafael Nadal's fate in Malaga | ATP tour





Match report Dutch double seals Nadal's fate in Malaga Netherlands defeated Spain 2-1 to advance to the Davis Cup SFs and ended Nadal's career November 19, 2024 Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images Botic van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in action against Spain on Tuesday at the Davis Cup in Malaga.

By ATP staff Wesley Koolhof reminded everyone that Rafael Nadal was not the only one who retired from professional tennis during the Davis Cup in Malaga this week. The 35-year-old, competing in his final tour-level event, teamed up with Botic van de Zandschulp to secure a crucial 7-6(4), 7-6(3) victory over Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers on Tuesday evening. to book the Netherlands' place in the semi-finals. The defeat for Spain made Nadal's straight-sets loss to Van de Zandschulp in the first singles match the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last match as a professional. “I reached a very, very high level today, which I am very happy with,” Koolhof said. I think as a team we have done a fantastic job again. Botic told me he had trouble with the return, but as long as he made it on match point, I'm happy. This was one of my best matches of the year. I'm looking forward to the next one. A bullet comes back from @wesleykoolhof @DavisCup | #DavisCuppic.twitter.com/ty0nr0Re3T — ATP tour (@atptour) November 19, 2024 Koolhof produced assured tennis on both serve and returns to keep his playing career alive and was central to their two hour and twelve minute win. A series of thrilling return winners and stylish net play at key moments ensured the Dutch duo reached the last four of the Davis Cup for the first time since 2001. Wesley helped me enormously there, he came back incredibly, says Van de Zandschulp. He played great, it's a shame he's retiring after this event. We can put it to good use next year. It was an incredible day. Alcaraz, ranked No. 3 in the PIF ATP Rankings, had leveled the quarter-final tie at 1-1 with his victory over Tallon Greekpoor, and looked as if he was pulling Spain into an epic comeback when he fired home a forehand winner. breaking Van de Zandschulp's serve in the second set. However, Nadal's tactical input and emotional support on the sidelines proved not to be enough, as the Dutch duo refused to roll over.

