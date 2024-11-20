Utah Hockey Club sets one-day Delta Center, NHL record for jersey sales





The Utah Hockey Club set records last week when its jerseys went on sale for the first time. The NHL established a new franchise in Utah on April 18, but jerseys did not go on sale to the public until Utah played the Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center on November 15, creating pent-up demand. Fans lined up at the team store and Utah set the sales record for Delta Center one-day sporting events. It beat the previous record – set during the first game against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 8, when other merchandise was available – by 48 percent. Delta Center has been home to the NBA's Utah Jazz since 1991. Utah also set an NHL record. Among regular season home arena games, Utah had the best single-game net merchandise sales total, beating the previous best sales total by 29 percent. Just one regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs game in a home arena has produced a higher net merchandise sales total for a single game: the Golden Knights earn victory in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 23, 2023. Utah jerseys on NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca sold out within 24 hours. The team store at Delta Center still has some stock available. Only the jerseys in the team store feature the first season shoulder patches worn by the players. Developing a new NHL jersey is typically an 18-month process that includes design, trademark approval, raw material procurement, and finally production of game and retail versions. Utah worked with the NHL and Fanatics to produce jerseys as quickly as possible, using a temporary brand identity for 2024-2025 and developing a permanent brand identity for 2025-2026. The first batch contains home and away shirts. They are all adult sizes, and most are blank, as that was most efficient in the tight timeline, but there are a limited number of player jerseys, and fans can customize blank jerseys. They're all from the Fanatics Premium line, featuring a holographic NHL shield on the neck and the same fabric and graphic techniques as the Authentic Pro line. Blank jerseys cost $200. Player jerseys – or blank jerseys personalized with player names and numbers – cost $250. Other custom jerseys cost $275. President of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said Utah will try to restock as early as 2025. Youth sizes will come in the next wave. Ultimately, our goal for the entire season is to get as many jerseys into the hands of our fans as possible, Armstrong said. The jerseys from the first season will be a collector's item. Armstrong said Utah is deep into developing jerseys for next season and there are many options. What I would like to say is that based on the very encouraging feedback we have received from both fans and our players on the jersey design for the first season, we will be making a number of adjustments and some what we believe are improvements , but we don't want to deviate too far. of what has already been well received in our first season, he said.

