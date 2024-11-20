Koen Pang and Izaac Quek stun China's world number 1 to reach WTT final, Latest Team Singapore News

Having never won a match or match at the prestigious season-ending World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals, they faced China's world No. 1 and defending champions Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng.

Before the match, Izaac Quek joked with his partner Koen Pang and said: Let's try to play one match to improve our result from last year.

The 10th-ranked Singaporeans did that and more as they claimed the biggest mark of their career in men's doubles with a stunning 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9) victory over the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Fukuoka, Japan. on November 20 to advance to the semifinals.

In the last four on November 22, they will face China's third-placed Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong or home favorites Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami for a place in the final a day later.

Pang, 22, told The Straits Times: It feels great to be able to beat the top seeds and defending champions because we didn't expect this at all. Our mentality and approach going into this match was to be aggressive from the start, play without pressure and have fun.

We wanted to tie the dots as close as possible and try to move forward when we had the chance and we are happy that we managed to execute the strategy well.

Without the weight of expectations, Pang and Quek settled down more quickly as they won the first game without trailing.

Surprisingly, their opponents couldn't claw their way back in the second game, which they lost by the same score, as left-hander Yuan was deviant with several uncharacteristic unforced errors on his favored forehand attack.

With victory in sight, the Singaporeans looked eager to seal the victory, but the Chinese upped their pace and led 6-0 in the third game. But the underdogs staged a remarkable rally to take seven of the next eight points before completing the sweep in 21 minutes after Yuan's backhand went long.

Quek said: From the first point we had the feeling that they were quite nervous and not on their A game, so we tried to take advantage of that and play with confidence. We had good control of the first three balls and we were able to play our own game.

They made some changes, while we made some mistakes and were 0-6 down in the third game. But we haven't changed our approach compared to the first two games. We still tried to attack when we could, put them in the background and we did a very good job of adapting our tactics to their adjustments.

We will try to have the same mentality for the semi-final, we will take it match by match, match by match, try to win one match, play as best as we can and leave no regrets at the table.

Since beginning their partnership in 2022, Pang and Quek have gone from strength to strength as they won gold in the men's doubles at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

They also reached the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the 2023 and 2024 Singapore Smash respectively, losing to Chinese defending champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin both times.

On October 12, they secured a surprise silver medal at the Asian Men's Doubles Table Tennis Championships, rising to No. 10 in the world rankings and qualifying for the WTT Finals as the seventh highest-ranked partnership among eight eligible pairs.

They became the first native-born Singaporeans to play in the tournament when they lost 3-0 to French brothers Alexis and Felix Lebrun in the first round of the 2023 edition in Doha, Qatar, in January .

After the latest upset, national coach Gao Ning said: Koen and Izaac played at a very high level and were able to read their opponents well today. Their serves, returns and rallies were excellent, and they managed to limit the opponent's attacks. It is a pleasant surprise for them to record such a convincing victory over formidable rivals.

There was also unrest in the women's doubles as top seeds and world No. 2 Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea lost 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 to Japan's fifth-ranked Satsuki Odo and Sakura. Yodoi.