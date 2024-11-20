Australian cricket umpire suffers a brutal blow during his officiating | Cricket news





While the cricket world has seen the likes of international umpire Bruce Oxenford wearing a plastic forearm shield to prevent injuries, a West Australian cricket umpire Tony de Nobrega ended up in hospital after a batsman's straight drive hit his face and a brutal blow to his face gave. the face.

Nobrega was officiating a third grade match in the West Australian Suburban Turf Cricket Association (WASTCA) between the North Perth and Wembley districts at the Charles Veryard Reserve when he suffered the injury over the weekend. During the night in hospital, Tony was fortunate not to have any broken bones, but the doctors are keeping him under observation as surgery cannot be ruled out. We wish Tony all the best for a speedy recovery from this terrible incident and look forward to him returning to work soon. The referee team is right behind you, buddy. Just rest, Ton. the WASTCA Umpires Association posted on Facebook. In the past, there have been a few incidents of cricket umpires being hit by the ball while officiating. In 2019, an 80-year-old referee John Williams had died when he was hit by a ball during a local match in Wales. Five years earlier, Israeli referee Hillel Oscar died after a ball ricocheted off the stumps and hit him in the head. While international referees have been seen wearing hats or caps during matches, Australian referee Gerard Abood had worn a helmet during Big Bash matches in Australia. Another Australian international referee, Bruce Oxenford, used to wear a plastic forearm shield. Oxenford, who officiated 70 Test matches, including eight women's Tests, had previously talked about the idea. I was lying in my hotel bed in Delhi earlier this year when I came up with this idea. My fellow referee John Ward was on duty in India and had just been hit on the head and seriously injured. He was in bad shape. We have been talking for a long time about being in the line of fire and the ball coming back harder and faster. There is talk of helmets but I don't really want to wear one as I think it will limit my peripheral vision and hearing and I don't think I will get hit in the face either. It's normal to throw your hands in front of your face and turn your head away as the ball comes towards you, but then I thought, 'What if there was such a thing as an extended arm guard that would act as a shield?'' That's what Oxenford had done. the Daily Mail previously told.

