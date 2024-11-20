Men's Hockey No. 10/11 falls in overtime to No. 3 Boston College, 3-2





Next game: LIU 23-11-2024 | 6:00 PM Nov. 23 (Sat) / 6:00 PM LIU PROVIDENCE, RI The No. 10/11 Providence College men's hockey team fell to No. 3 Boston College by a 3-2 decision in overtime on Tuesday (Nov. 19) at Schneider Arena. RECORDS No. 3 Boston College (8-2-0, 3-1-0 HEA) | No. 10/11 Providence (7-3-2, 5-2-2 HEA) SCORE Boston College 3 | Providence 2 (OT) LOCATION Schneider Arena – Providence, RI OBJECTIVES Philip Svedebäck (PC) 36 saves, 3 goals conceded Jan Korec (BC) 24 saves, 2 goals conceded NOTES -Boston College opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the first period, when Gabe Perrault got behind the defense before putting the puck through Svedebäck's five-hole, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead. – Providence then found the equalizer 27 seconds into the second period Clint Levens put away and Austen May rebound in the slot for his second of the year. Taige Harding set up the play with a bank pass around the half wall and earned the secondary assist. – The Friars gained their first lead of the evening just over two and a half minutes later, as Ryan O'Reilly forced a turnover before driving to the net and beating Korec with the low glove side to make it 2-1. – The Eagles tied the score with just over four minutes to play in the third period, when Gabe Perrault found Ryan Leonard for a tap-in goal, taking advantage of the extra attacker's chance after a delayed penalty to tie the game at 2-2 . – Neither team could score an equalizer in the final minutes of the third period, sending the game to overtime. In regulation, the Eagles defeated Providence 34-23. With 48 seconds to play in overtime, Leonard slid a loose puck under Svedebäck, giving Boston College the 3–2 victory. – The Eagles defeated the Friars on the shot chart, finishing with 39 shots on net to Providence's 26. Johannes Mustard left the shots on net for the Friars with four, followed by a three-shot from Hudson Malinoski . – With his goal tonight, Ryan O'Reilly now has a team-high five goals this season in addition Tanner Adams And Will Elger . – Philip Svedebäck finished the night by stopping 36 shots, good for a save percentage of .923. PC GAME HIGHLIGHTS Goals: Levens, O'Reilly (1) Assists: May, Harding (1) Points: Levens, O'Reilly, May, Harding (1) Shots: Mustard (4) POWER GAMES Boston College 0/3 Providence 0/2 SCOTTEN Boston College 39 Providence 26 NEXT The Friars return to action on Saturday night (Nov. 23) when they host Long Island University at Schneider Arena with a puck drop at 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://friars.com/news/2024/11/19/mens-ice-hockey-no-10-11-mens-hockey-falls-to-no-3-boston-college-in-overtime-3-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos