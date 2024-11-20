Confidence in India is being 'damaged' as Rohit and Gill's doubts surface

Marnus Labuschagne believes India's confidence has been hit by the shock recent defeat to New Zealand as the visitors struggle to replace up to three first-choice players for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

India got their first look at the cavernous Perth Stadium since arriving in Western Australia's capital on Tuesday in a training session that was as noticeable to those who didn't take part as those who did.

Virat Kohli takes a slip catch during India's training at the Perth Stadium ahead of the first Test // Getty

With captain Rohit Sharma yet to join the squad and looking certain to miss the series opener, Shubman Gill remained absent after suffering a suspected thumb fracture during fielding practice on Saturday.

The loss of both would deprive India of two of their incumbent top-three batters against the vaunted Australian bowling attack and on a ground where the hosts have never lost a Test.

Australia know full well not to take a depleted Indian touring party lightly, given the remarkable series victory they achieved on these shores in 2020-2021. But Labuschagne suggested their first Test series loss in 12 years would have been a significant blow.

“It's really hard to judge. They played in completely different conditions, spinning conditions (against New Zealand), but for India to come here after a defeat at home is something that has never happened before (in his career),” Labuschagne said to reporters. .

“I think that's a good thing because they're probably a little less confident, not getting a Test win and losing 3-0 to New Zealand.

“I think this will hurt their confidence a little bit.

“But they have a quality line-up and they are one of the best teams in the world, so you can never underestimate a team like that.”

India bat KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal training at Perth Stadium on Tuesday ahead of first Test // cricket.com.au

The sight of KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal entering the nets at the Perth Stadium as the first two Indian batters to start India's net session indicates that the duo are in the frame to fill the opener and first-drop spots respectively to fill if Rohit and Gill are not available.

Rahul showed no ill effects from the blow to the elbow he received during a practice session at midwicket at the WACA Ground last week.

Padikkal smashed into an adjacent net, while backup keeper Dhruv Jurel was also in the main batting group alongside Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Their hits were cut short by late morning rain.

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who unlike Padikkal was part of the original Indian Test squad, did not bat with that main group.

Padikkal, the wiry left-hander who has been left behind after the India A tour but is not part of the said India Test squad, and 53-Test veteran Rahul had earlier had extensive innings in practicing slip-catching in the main arena .

Jurel, who had flown to Australia early with Rahul to play Australia A at the MCG, impressed his opponents with scores of 68 and 80, taking on more than 300 balls on a pitch that offered significant seam movement throughout the match .

“Even though he is a wicketkeeper, from what I have seen on this tour and from India's batting in recent months, I would be surprised if he does not play (in the Test series),” former Test captain Tim Paine, a assistant coach for Australia A, recently told SEN.

“He scored one of the more polished 80s I've seen, and we all sat there as Cricket Australia staff and thought, 'Wow, this guy can play seriously'.”

Jurel has previously played just three Tests as a goalkeeper at Test level, filling in when Pant was injured, but could be considered if speculation in the Indian press that selectors want to replace Sarfraz Khan is correct.

On the bowling front, India will have to decide whether to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or play Jadeja with four Seamers. Mohammad Shami made an encouraging return to cricket after a year-long injury battle but remains out of the picture for now.

The BCCI has not formally ruled out Rohit or Gill for the first Test, and the Indian team is yet to host a press conference since arriving in the country.

Labuschagne, who scored a first-innings century in the famous 2021 Gabba Test in which Ajinkya Rahane captained an unlikely series win in Australia, has a long memory when it comes to Indian Test teams with a rising number of injuries.

“That's what happened in 2021, where (T) Natarajan played, (Mohammad) Siraj got his first crack in Australia, Washington Sundar played,” the Queenslander said.

“They all had guys who were probably a little bit new. Shubman played those few games (in the 2020-21 series), so there were new faces around.

“But they have a quality lineup and they have shown that over time. You can never underestimate the depth of Indian cricket.

“Anyone who gets the opportunity to play for India has had to do a lot of hard work and find their way into that team to actually play for a team like that. You have to be a very good player.”

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India

First test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT

Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australian selection: (first test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna , Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed