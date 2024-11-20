Class of Arena from 1965

Princeton at No. 7 Cornell | November 23 | 7:00 PM

Lynah Rink

LOOSE END

Princeton is 48-66-11 all-time against Colgate and 16-33-5 in Hamilton, dating to a run that began in 1935 with a 10-2 win at Princeton in New Jersey on Dec. 18. 0-8-3 skid against the Raiders to earn their first win over Colgate since a 4-3 (OT) victory in Game 2 of the 2017 ECAC first round. Princeton's last regular season win over Colgate was a 4-2 victory in Hamilton on February 8, 2013 – 19 regular season games ago. Looking ahead to Saturday, Princeton is 55-99-8 all-time against Cornell and 17-53-2 in Ithaca. The two teams split last year's series, which included a 2-1 (OT) Princeton win at Hobey Baker Rink before Cornell scored a 6-2 win over Lynah.

GLORY DAYS

The Tigers have won the ECAC Championship three times, in 1998, 2008 and 2018. Princeton's four Ivy League championships came in 1941, 1953, 1999 and 2008. The Tigers have played in four NCAA tournaments and reached the national tournament in 1998. 2008, 2009, 2018.

LONG WALK HOME

Saturday evening at Lynah Rink it is a short walk home from the bus Ben Syer but it will be a long walk to the visitors' bench as head coach of the Tigers after a 13-year stint as an assistant with the Big Red. Syer's 13 seasons at Cornell include seven Ivy League championships, three ECAC regular season titles and one ECAC Championships postseason title captured last March. Overall, he was part of a Big Red program that qualified for seven NCAA tournaments and reached four regional finals.

HUNGRY HEART

The Tigers put their money down and played their part on the power play last season, leading the ECAC and ranking fourth in the nation at 25-of-90 with a 27.8% conversion rate. Princeton returns 64% of its power play scoring from last year, inclusive Kai Daniells who had five PPGs as a freshman. Jack Cronin has 10 career power play goals during his senior season, with 10 of his 25 career goals (40%) coming on the man advantage. After going 1-for-7 at the PP in its first weekend, Princeton went 2-for-5 last weekend and was ranked No. 9 in the country this week (25.0%; 3-for-12).

HAPPY CITY

Princeton played nine overtime games out of 30 last season and posted a 5-0-4 record in 60+ games, losing the Blues they faced along the way. No team in the country played as many overtime games without suffering a loss as Princeton. The five OT wins in a season set a new program record and tied the ECAC record held by Colgate (2008-09) and Cornell (1985-86). Naturally, the Tigers went into overtime in the opener and allowed Harvard to snap that streak of OT appearances without a loss. So far this season, Princeton is 0-1-1 in OT games with a loss to Harvard and a tie (shootout loss) at Brown.

HUMAN TOUCH

Princeton was the first man to touch the puck on faceoffs at a good clip to start the season, ranking No. 9 in the country in faceoff% at .545 (122-102) through four games. Freshman Drew Garzone is making 66% of faceoffs this season (35-18) and ranks fourth in the nation in faceoff winning percentage among players who have won at least 35 draws.

I see you in my dreams

In terms of games that live on in the dreams of Princeton fans, the Tigers have 57 wins over all-time ranked opponents, dating back to the first 3-2 victory over No. 1 Boston University on December 30, 1997. The most recent was the victory over a ranked opponent was a 2-1 (OT) win over No. 10 Cornell at Hobey Baker Rink on November 18, 2023.

NO SURRENDER

There was no withdrawal from the senior defender Noah de la Durantaye Last season, he had career highs in points (18) and assists (15), while his three goals were one shy of his career high. He is Princeton's active leader in games played (92) and assists (35) and second in points (46).

JACOB'S LADDER

David Jacobs had 15 points (5g, 10a) as a freshman in 2022-23 over 32 games before climbing the points ladder last year and nearly becoming a point-per-game player as a sophomore last season with 24 points in 30 games. He already has three points (3a) from four games this season.

jack of all trades

Jack Cronin was on pace to easily surpass his single-season records last season before missing four games due to injury. Still, he posted career highs in points (19) and assists (8), while his 11 goals were just one of his career highs.

MY FATHER'S HOUSE

Junior Brendan Gorman has attended Baker Rink and had more success on the ice at the former home of his father (Sean, class of 1991) and older brother Liam (class of 2023). Here's the family scoring race heading into the season.

1. Brendan Gorman —

47 pts. (14g, 33a) in 63 matches

2. Liam Gorman – 36 points. (16g, 20a) in 91 matches

3. Sean Gorman – 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games

THE 'E' STREET SHUFFLE

Some sparks flew in E's crease Ethan Pearson made 50 saves and allowed just two goals in a 1-0-1 weekend at Yale and Brown, earning ECAC Goaltender of the Week honors. Pearson is 1-1-1 overall this season and boasts a 1.90 GAA (#2 in ECAC and #17 in NCAA) and .929 save% (#2 in ECAC and #18 in NCAA).

WAITING FOR A SUNNY DAY

Princeton fans have been waiting for the return of David Ma since the end of the 2022-23 season and returns to the defensive line for his junior season after missing all of last season as he dealt with an injury that limited him to just 35 games in his first two seasons . He had 7 points (2g, 5a) in 18 games in 21-22 before adding 4 assists in 17 games in 22-23. A puck-moving defenseman, Ma won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel in 2021 and played for Team USA at the 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He has three points (1g, 2a) in four games this season – scoring at Brown ( 11/16) for his first goal in 1,099 days dating back to 11/13/21 at LIU.

THE RISE

Already played four games this season, Nick Marcianos career high in points has started to rise. He has three points (1g, 2a) in four games after scoring a total of four points in his first 48 games.