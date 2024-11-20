Sports
Princeton University
Class of Arena from 1965
Tickets|Live stats|ESPN+|International flow|Game Notes
Princeton at No. 7 Cornell | November 23 | 7:00 PM
Lynah Rink
Tickets|Live stats|ESPN+|International flow|Game Notes
LOOSE END
Princeton is 48-66-11 all-time against Colgate and 16-33-5 in Hamilton, dating to a run that began in 1935 with a 10-2 win at Princeton in New Jersey on Dec. 18. 0-8-3 skid against the Raiders to earn their first win over Colgate since a 4-3 (OT) victory in Game 2 of the 2017 ECAC first round. Princeton's last regular season win over Colgate was a 4-2 victory in Hamilton on February 8, 2013 – 19 regular season games ago. Looking ahead to Saturday, Princeton is 55-99-8 all-time against Cornell and 17-53-2 in Ithaca. The two teams split last year's series, which included a 2-1 (OT) Princeton win at Hobey Baker Rink before Cornell scored a 6-2 win over Lynah.
GLORY DAYS
The Tigers have won the ECAC Championship three times, in 1998, 2008 and 2018. Princeton's four Ivy League championships came in 1941, 1953, 1999 and 2008. The Tigers have played in four NCAA tournaments and reached the national tournament in 1998. 2008, 2009, 2018.
LONG WALK HOME
Saturday evening at Lynah Rink it is a short walk home from the bus Ben Syerbut it will be a long walk to the visitors' bench as head coach of the Tigers after a 13-year stint as an assistant with the Big Red. Syer's 13 seasons at Cornell include seven Ivy League championships, three ECAC regular season titles and one ECAC Championships postseason title captured last March. Overall, he was part of a Big Red program that qualified for seven NCAA tournaments and reached four regional finals.
HUNGRY HEART
The Tigers put their money down and played their part on the power play last season, leading the ECAC and ranking fourth in the nation at 25-of-90 with a 27.8% conversion rate. Princeton returns 64% of its power play scoring from last year, inclusive Kai Daniells who had five PPGs as a freshman. Jack Cronin has 10 career power play goals during his senior season, with 10 of his 25 career goals (40%) coming on the man advantage. After going 1-for-7 at the PP in its first weekend, Princeton went 2-for-5 last weekend and was ranked No. 9 in the country this week (25.0%; 3-for-12).
HAPPY CITY
Princeton played nine overtime games out of 30 last season and posted a 5-0-4 record in 60+ games, losing the Blues they faced along the way. No team in the country played as many overtime games without suffering a loss as Princeton. The five OT wins in a season set a new program record and tied the ECAC record held by Colgate (2008-09) and Cornell (1985-86). Naturally, the Tigers went into overtime in the opener and allowed Harvard to snap that streak of OT appearances without a loss. So far this season, Princeton is 0-1-1 in OT games with a loss to Harvard and a tie (shootout loss) at Brown.
HUMAN TOUCH
Princeton was the first man to touch the puck on faceoffs at a good clip to start the season, ranking No. 9 in the country in faceoff% at .545 (122-102) through four games. Freshman Drew Garzone is making 66% of faceoffs this season (35-18) and ranks fourth in the nation in faceoff winning percentage among players who have won at least 35 draws.
I see you in my dreams
In terms of games that live on in the dreams of Princeton fans, the Tigers have 57 wins over all-time ranked opponents, dating back to the first 3-2 victory over No. 1 Boston University on December 30, 1997. The most recent was the victory over a ranked opponent was a 2-1 (OT) win over No. 10 Cornell at Hobey Baker Rink on November 18, 2023.
NO SURRENDER
There was no withdrawal from the senior defender Noah de la Durantaye Last season, he had career highs in points (18) and assists (15), while his three goals were one shy of his career high. He is Princeton's active leader in games played (92) and assists (35) and second in points (46).
JACOB'S LADDER
David Jacobs had 15 points (5g, 10a) as a freshman in 2022-23 over 32 games before climbing the points ladder last year and nearly becoming a point-per-game player as a sophomore last season with 24 points in 30 games. He already has three points (3a) from four games this season.
jack of all trades
Jack Cronin was on pace to easily surpass his single-season records last season before missing four games due to injury. Still, he posted career highs in points (19) and assists (8), while his 11 goals were just one of his career highs.
MY FATHER'S HOUSE
Junior Brendan Gorman has attended Baker Rink and had more success on the ice at the former home of his father (Sean, class of 1991) and older brother Liam (class of 2023). Here's the family scoring race heading into the season.
1. Brendan Gorman —
47 pts. (14g, 33a) in 63 matches
2. Liam Gorman – 36 points. (16g, 20a) in 91 matches
3. Sean Gorman – 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games
THE 'E' STREET SHUFFLE
Some sparks flew in E's crease Ethan Pearson made 50 saves and allowed just two goals in a 1-0-1 weekend at Yale and Brown, earning ECAC Goaltender of the Week honors. Pearson is 1-1-1 overall this season and boasts a 1.90 GAA (#2 in ECAC and #17 in NCAA) and .929 save% (#2 in ECAC and #18 in NCAA).
WAITING FOR A SUNNY DAY
Princeton fans have been waiting for the return of David Ma since the end of the 2022-23 season and returns to the defensive line for his junior season after missing all of last season as he dealt with an injury that limited him to just 35 games in his first two seasons . He had 7 points (2g, 5a) in 18 games in 21-22 before adding 4 assists in 17 games in 22-23. A puck-moving defenseman, Ma won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel in 2021 and played for Team USA at the 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He has three points (1g, 2a) in four games this season – scoring at Brown ( 11/16) for his first goal in 1,099 days dating back to 11/13/21 at LIU.
THE RISE
Already played four games this season, Nick Marcianos career high in points has started to rise. He has three points (1g, 2a) in four games after scoring a total of four points in his first 48 games.
MAN AT THE TOP
Jake Manfre is the man at the top of the Princeton rookie scoring race with 1-1-2 overall in four games. After notching an assist in his first collegiate game against Harvard (11/8) and scoring his first career goal in his third career game with a redirect at Yale (11/150.
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2024/11/19/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-back-on-road-for-colgate-cornell-trip
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ariana Grande channelled her loss into Wicked role. #ArianaGrande #Wicked #BBCNews
- Case of whooping cough reported at Upper Merion High School
- Pakistani court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping meets Brazilian President Lula, signs more than 30 agreements
- Modi becomes first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years | News from India
- Finally, a “tram” arrives at Crystal Palace – except it’s a bus!
- Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024
- Putin ready to discuss Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- France, Germany, UK, US and Norway selected as finalists for $1 billion frigate
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Imran Khan released on bail: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted bail by Islamabad High Court in state gifts case