'No evidence to support claims of misappropriation of public funds': SportSG rejects poison pen letter against Olympic medalist Feng Tianwei, Singapore News

SINGAPORE National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) has dismissed allegations against former national table tennis player Feng Tianwei over “claims of misappropriation of public funds” by a person claiming to be her former physical trainer.

An individual posing as Zhou Xiang recently made numerous accusations against the Olympic medalist through a dossier of more than 100 pages.

The printed documents were sent to The Straits Times two weeks ago, and an anonymous email with similar contents was also sent to SportSG, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the media on November 10.

The dispute involving the person claiming to be Zhou and Feng, who retired in 2022 and is now deputy director at SportSG and director of the ActiveSG Table Tennis Academy, is said to be, among other things, financial in nature.

In response to ST's questions, a SportSG spokesperson said on November 19: “SportSG is aware of recent allegations arising from a personal arrangement between retired rower Feng Tianwei and her former personal fitness coach.

“As one of the allegations concerned possible fraudulent use of public funds, SportSG's checks on our records indicate that there is no evidence to support claims of misappropriation of public funds.”

Noting that “a similar allegation made by the same person in 2021” was determined to be “unfounded,” he added that the other cases “relate to personal and contractual issues between both parties.”

When contacted, Feng, 38, confirmed that she had worked with Zhou for seven months in 2018, but the latter quit later that year to focus on writing his postdoctoral thesis. There were no financial disputes at the time, she said.

She later discovered that he was insulting her coach Li Jiao, a Chinese-born former Dutch player, online and after her attempts to stop him from doing so failed, she reported the matter to Zhou's professor Cao Xiaodong.

ST has seen screenshots shared by Feng of what appear to be text exchanges between her and Zhou, including profanity and nasty messages about her mother and late father.

Feng noted that since late 2018, Zhou has been “harassing me, my family and friends with insults, defamatory comments, personal attacks and other offensive behavior, causing significant mental stress to my family and me.”

She added: “In 2021, Zhou Xiang even made false accusations against me to SportSG. After investigation, SportSG determined the claims were unsubstantiated and issued a formal response. I have refrained from discussing this matter publicly, but I would like to take this opportunity to respond formally as I hope to put an end to this six-year ordeal and focus on my career and family life after my retirement.

“To protect my rights, I have also retained legal counsel to gather evidence of Zhou Xiang's defamatory statements and violations of privacy. Should he persist in his unlawful actions, I am prepared to take legal action to protect my rights and interests.”

In a telephone interview, Li alleged that Zhou also subjected her to online abuse. The 51-year-old, who is currently coaching in China, said: “This has caused my family and me a lot of distress and we are exploring legal options to see how we can stop this.”

ST has contacted Zhou, but he has not yet responded.

However, He Keyi, who coached Feng from 2019 to 2022, has vouched for her character. He said, “I have seen some things about her online, but Tianwei and I had a happy working relationship for four years.

“She is a kind person who values ​​relationships and cares for her team. If she was a bad person, I wouldn't have been able to coach her for so long.”

Born in Harbin, China, Feng was recruited under the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme and became a citizen of Singapore in 2008.

She achieved many achievements in her career, claiming Olympic team silver and bronze (2008, 2012) and individual bronze in 2012, as well as nine gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and eight titles at the SEA Games. She was also part of the team that made history at the 2010 World Team Table Tennis Championships, where they defeated China 3-1 in the final to become world champions.

But there was controversy in 2016 after the Rio Olympics when she was dropped by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), which said she did not fit in with plans to rejuvenate the national team and focus more on developing young local talent.

There were also allegations against Feng at the time, and she responded by saying that she “never committed fraud or did anything illegal” during her time at STTA.

Due to the abolition, she no longer received benefits from the national sports association. Feng then had to set up her own team, which she shared cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to maintain, although she still received funding from SportSG as a spexScholar and support from the Singapore Sport Institute.

After struggling with injuries and failing to win more medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Feng retired on a high by claiming women's team, singles and doubles gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.