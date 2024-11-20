Ohio high school football OHSAA state semifinal bracket links set





The winner of Friday's regional finals in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state playoffs has discovered seeding for next week's semifinals. And if a Massillon-Hoban rematch is to happen in Division II, it won't happen again until the state championship game. The Tigers and Knights have met deep in five playoffs over the previous six seasons, including last year's state finals. On Tuesday, the OHSAA announced the pairings for next week's football state semifinals. The winner of Massillon-Big Walnut will play Friday against the winner of a regional final featuring two Cincinnati schools, undefeated Anderson and La Salle. Massillon defeated Anderson 55-7 in a state semifinal a year ago before defeating Hoban 7-2 in the state final. Meanwhile, the other state semifinal will be a Northeast Ohio showdown as the undefeated Walsh Jesuit-Hoban winner plays the winner of Avon-Highland in a state semifinal. Hoban defeated Avon 17-14 in the state semifinals a year ago. According to the OHSAA, the geography of the schools involved in each region is the most important factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals. A team won-lost record, regional seeding and state rank do not factor into the state semifinal pairings. Below you will find the links for this Friday's regional finals. The locations for the state semifinals will be announced Sunday. A total of 56 schools, two in each region, remain in the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. OHSAA Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairs All matches on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 PM. The home team's region is listed first. Regional final pairings are also included below. The first named couple is the designated home team in the state championship game. Division I semifinals are Friday, November 29 Region 1 vs. Region 3, TBD

Region 4 vs. Region 2, TBD

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m Division I Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 1 : 1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford HS

: 1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford HS Region 2 : 2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

: 2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium Region 3 : 1. Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium

: 1. Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium Region 4: 1. Cincinnati Moeller (12-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-3) at Mason HS Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network Division II semifinals on Friday, November 29 Region 5 vs. Region 6, TBD

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at further notice

State Championship Game: Thursday, December 5, 7:00 PM Division II Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 5 : 1. Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

: 1. Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium Region 6 : 1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Medina Highland (13-0) at Elyria's Ely Stadium

: 1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Medina Highland (13-0) at Elyria's Ely Stadium Region 7 : 1. Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon (11-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

: 1. Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon (11-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field Region 8: 1.Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Cincinnati Princeton HS Division III semifinals on Friday, November 29 Region 9 vs. Region 10, TBD

Region 11 vs. Region 12, TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 3 p.m Division III Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 9 : 1. Youngstown Ursuline (12-1) vs. 2. Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna HS

: 1. Youngstown Ursuline (12-1) vs. 2. Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna HS Region 10 : 1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua (8-5) at Sandusky HS

: 1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua (8-5) at Sandusky HS Region 11 : 1. Columbus Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia HS

: 1. Columbus Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia HS Region 12: 4. London (13-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (12-1) at Springfield HS Division IV semifinals on Friday, November 29 Region 14 vs. Region 13, TBA

Region 16 vs. Region 15, TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m Division IV Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 13 : 2. Lake County Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Glenville (10-3) at Nordonia HS

: 2. Lake County Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Glenville (10-3) at Nordonia HS Region 14 : 1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian

: 1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Region 15 : 1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville HS

: 1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville HS Region 16: 5. Cincinnati Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Kettering Alter (8-5) at Monroe HS Division V semi-finals on Friday, November 29 Region 18 vs. Region 17, TBA

Region 19 vs. Region 20, TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m Division V Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 17 : 1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School

: 1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School Region 18 : 1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake HS

: 1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake HS Region 19 : 1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point HS

: 1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point HS Region 20: 2. West Liberty-Salem (12-1) vs. 5. Indian Lake (11-2) at Piqua HS Division VI semifinals on Friday, November 29 Region 21 vs. Region 23, TBD

Region 24 vs. Region 22, TBD

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 10:30 am Division VI Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 21 : 1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton HS

: 1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton HS Region 22 : 2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay

: 2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay Region 23 : 1. Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central HS

: 1. Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central HS Region 24: 1. Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3. Anna (10-3) in Sydney Division VII semifinals on Friday, November 29 Region 27 vs. Region 25, TBD

Region 28 vs. Region 26, TBD

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 10:30 am Division VII Regional Finals Friday, November 22 Region 25 : 2. Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville HS

: 2. Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville HS Region 26 : 1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. Johns (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium

: 1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. Johns (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium Region 27 : 1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan HS

: 1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan HS Region 28: 1. Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2. Minster (11-2) at Wapakoneta HS Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

