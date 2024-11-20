NHL Attendance Report 2024-25 – Sound Of Hockey





As the US Thanksgiving holiday approaches and the NHL season reaches its traditional early benchmark point, now is an ideal time to take stock of the league's attendance figures for the 2024-2025 season. Before I dive in, I want to give a few disclaimers; attendance figures are based on team reported numbers, which are defined as tickets distributed, and not necessarily the actual number of people in the building. Furthermore, the intention is not to shame any team or fan base. There are many factors that influence attendance, including team performance, ticket prices, day of the week and even the weather. After years of researching attendance trends, I have found that most teams experience some cyclical patterns, and that all teams are capable of strong attendance. For context, at one point the Phoenix Coyotes had stronger attendance than the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins, to name a few. Let's get into it. Average participation in the competition The league's average attendance at this point in the season has increased by 1.5 percent compared to last season and now stands at 17,225. This is the highest average attendance for this stage of the season since 2016-2017. Much of this growth is driven by the Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah. Last season, the Coyotes played at the 4,600-capacity Mullett Arena in Arizona States. This season, the Utah Hockey Club will play at the 11,131-seat Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Other growth areas include Winnipeg, Detroit and Florida. Here is the attendance change per team compared to the same number of games last season: With a two-season playoff drought, it's not surprising that the Penguins are losing fans. However, I'm a little surprised to see declines for the Kings and Islanders, especially since both teams made the playoffs last season. Maybe the novelty of the new arena on Long Island has worn off. Sale I've noted before that attendance growth in the NHL is limited by the high number of sold-out events. Historically, about 50 percent of NHL games are sold out. This season, that figure has risen to 62 percent, the second-highest number ever at this point in the season. The increase in sold-out games is a positive signal for the overall health of the league. Here are the number of sellouts broken down by team. It's somewhat surprising that the Philadelphia Flyers haven't had a single sellout so far this season. However, last season they also did not sell out in their first fifteen games. Considering they haven't made the playoffs in four seasons, this might not be entirely unexpected. Game-by-game NHL attendance trends Here's a detailed look at each team and how this season compares to the same point last season: Notable observations The Kings' attendance slump appears to be limited to the second and third games of the season, so we can expect a rebound as the year progresses.

With the Winnipeg Jets off to a strong start, attendance growth appears likely to remain steady.

While the data doesn't clearly reflect this yet, the Sharks have significant potential for attendance growth, as fans will likely see Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

The Penguins' rough start could lead to a further decline in attendance as the season progresses.

After failing to sell out Games 2 through 8, the Washington Capitals have sold out their final two games. Seasonal note It's also worth noting that October and November tend to have the lowest visitor numbers of the season, so we can expect some increases as the season progresses. This analysis is relatively simple and does not take into account many contextual factors (for example, ticket prices, competing sporting events, or entertainment options). If you have any questions or insights on what could be influencing visitor trends, please feel free to share!

