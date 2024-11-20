Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan will be seen in the Big Cricket League





NEW DELHI : The Big Cricket League (BCL) will debut in Surat in December. BCL offers cricket fans and aspiring players a special opportunity to play alongside some of the biggest names in international cricket. In an exciting cricket spectacle, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan will join experienced amateur players of all ages in a unique T20 tournament. “BCL strives to promote the universal appeal of the sport by serving as a link between emerging talent and cricket stalwarts. It is more than just a cricket match. The league is ready to captivate viewers around the world with a live broadcast, fulfilling the aspirations of players and supporters alike,” the BCL release said. “The BCL distinguishes itself by combining the enthusiasm of amateur cricketers with the expertise of former international cricket stars. This will be the first and only chance for many people to meet cricket stars at the professional level. In addition to encouraging a stronger bond with the game, the league hopes to motivate a new generation of players and supporters,” the release said. Shikhar Dhawan is excited to be a part of this path-breaking initiative and shared his thoughts. “I'm super excited about the Big Cricket League, which brings together former international cricket stars and amateur cricketers of all ages who can't go professional. I would like to congratulate Dilip Vengsarkar, Courtney Walsh and RP Singh for this initiative.” Speaking about the vision for BCL, RP Singh, Founder & Chairman, Big Cricket League said, “I am very pleased to welcome Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan to the Big Cricket League as major players. They are stalwarts of Indian cricket and their presence will make this competition a brilliant spectacle. I look forward to seeing how the amateur players work together, learn and play alongside these loyal players, making their lifelong dream a reality.” Echoing this sentiment, Anirudh Chauhan, CEO and Co-Founder, BCL, commented, “The Big Cricket League is a platform that will fulfill the dreams of several amateur cricketers who have always longed to work with icons of the game. Cricket enthusiasts and fans from all over the world will enjoy the coming together of amateur talents of all ages and these cricket stalwarts.” (ANI)

