Sports
Notre Dame football cheats CFP committee bracket with helmet magic
- Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois is the ugliest of any CFP contender, but the Irish are positioned for an ideal playoff berth.
- Should Notre Dame be in the playoff? No argument. But organizing a first round match? Come on, that's the convincing magic of the golden dome at work.
- Irish sit atop the SEC team rankings with two losses in the CFP rankings.
The golden dome works wonders for the College Football Playoff selection committee.
After Notre Dame lost at home to an average MAC opponent two months ago, reasonable minds wondered if that loss would take away from the competition. Irish fight out of the play-off.
How would the committee rate a one-loss Notre Dame compared to a two-loss SEC team that played a rougher schedule?
Well, we have our answer. The committee forgives the Irish. They rank sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of a dollop of two-loss SEC teams playing tougher schedules. It's almost as if that 16-13 home loss to Northern Illinois never happened.
How stupid we were to think the commission would crack down on the South Bend glory boys. I mean, come on, a lot of these committee members were probably watching Rudy.
Touchdown Jesus has broad shoulders. He lifts a heavy load.
Beat a few meek opponents from the ACC, and presto! Not only are the 9-1 Irish positioned to make the playoffs, they are also rewarded with the enviable spot of hosting a first-round match.
Based on what exactly?
The Irish have performed really well since that loss, the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee said Warde Manuelwho is Michigans athletic director.
Riley Leonard has come into his own. He really is a dynamic runner. They had a great opening win against Texas A&M. They had a dominant performance (against Navy), which is why we're impressed with how Notre Dame has bounced back since that loss to NIU at home.
WHO IS UP AND DOWN?:Winners and losers of this week's play-off rankings
BIG BUCKEYES FANS: Why the SEC is rooting for Ohio State against Indiana
Put Notre Dame in the CFP bracket, but host? Too many
Look, everything Manuel said is true.
Notre Dame bounced back from that loss quickly and effectively. The Irish defense is legit and Leonard found his feet during his first season with a new team.
I have little problem with Notre Dame being in the playoffs, but rewarding the Irish with a home game in the first round despite a loss to Northern Illinois and a weak schedule is a step too far.
Remember, no one else was talking about a serious playoff battle lost to a Group of Five team. Alabama's loss at Vanderbilt isn't the same as a home loss to NIU, but the Irish are ahead of the Tide, thanks to one fewer loss thanks to a much easier schedule.
Each Power Four team eligible for the playoffs had at least nine Power Four opponents scheduled. Notre Dame scheduled eight.
The Irish will play only three real road games. One of those came against Purdue, which is 1-9. Every other team in the playoffs will play more road games than Notre Dame.
Should I continue? Okay, I will.
The seven Power Four opponents Notre Dame has faced thus far have a combined record of 30-40. Give the Irish credit for knocking out mediocre and bad opponents.
Notre Dame's win at Texas A&M is the crown jewel, but the argument here isn't whether Notre Dame should overwhelm the Aggies. Of course, the Irish should be ahead of Texas A&M in the pecking order.
The issue here isn't whether we should allow Notre Dame, but whether a good season win on the road should be enough to give the Irish host status. The Irish rank higher than teams like Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia, while their strong schedule trails every SEC team in the playoffs.
How high can Notre Dame go in the CFP seeding?
If the playoff started today, Notre Dame would be No. 8 and host No. 9, but at least one higher-ranked team is guaranteed to lose because Ohio State and Indiana will be playing each other. Other teams ahead of the Irish could lose in a conference championship game, a risk Notre Dame won't take as an independent.
If you think I'm making too big of a deal about whether a team is ranked high enough to host a first-round match rather than having to go on the road, talk to a coach. They will tell you that sowing is critical. Those numbers 5 to 8 are coveted spots, because they ensure that you can play every play-off match at home or at a neutral venue.
On playoff selection day, the Irish could climb all the way to No. 5 and host the worst team in the playoffs while taking the most embarrassing loss of any team in the field and plastering their resumes on their helmets .
That's quite a prize considering the No. 5 seed is literally the best seed Notre Dame is eligible to receive. The top four seeds are reserved for conference champions.
Let's pause for a moment to think that this might resolve itself on the field.
The Irish still have games in hand against undefeated Army and Southern California, two of their toughest tests. Lose one and we won't be arguing about whether Notre Dame should host in the first round because the Irish won't be in the playoffs at all. An Irish loss would lock up a playoff spot for Tennessee.
If the Irish win these next two, they'll be on easy street.
They can sit back and relax during the conference's championship weekend, study a movie and polish the golden domes that made one into the selection committee.
Blake Toppmeyeris the national college football columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.Subscribeto read all his columns.
