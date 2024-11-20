Utah Hockey Club strengthens Salt Lake City's selection as a sports center

Barrett Hayton #27 of the Utah Hockey Club skates against the Vegas Golden Knights on November 15, 2024 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jamie Sabau | National Hockey League | Getty Images

Salt Lake City has ticked all the boxes for a new professional sports team, especially in the National Hockey League. One of the fastest growing cities in the US with one of the hottest labor markets, Utah's state capital is trying to become a sports hub with the help of tech billionaire Ryan Smith. Salt Lake City began its first season in the NHL this year after the Utah Hockey Club moved from Phoenix. The early excitement of the fan base, characterized by sellout crowds and high merchandise sales, strengthens Salt Lake City as a sports market. The city has been home to the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association for more than forty years. Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and the National Women's Soccer League's Utah Royals are also part of the professional sports landscape. Smith Entertainment Group, founded in 2020 by Ryan and Ashley Smith, owns all those teams. Along the Wasatch Mountains, the city will host the Winter Olympics for the second time in 2034. “I don't see things slowing down in Utah,” Smith said in an interview. “We have large families here and people want to stay here.” Smith was hungry to add an NHL team to the mix at a time when many, including league commissioner Gary Bettman, believed Salt Lake City was ripe for expansion. The growing and changing demographics were on display when it happened, according to Smith hosted the NBA's All-Star Game had prepared the city for a new team earlier this year.

(l-r) Ryan Smith, Ashley Smith and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman attend a media opportunity prior to the first game for the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on October 8, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bruce Bennet | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

“Salt Lake City is known for winter sports. It has a very vibrant economy,” Bettman said in an interview. He added that the city had a large portion of residents who were likely to be interested in hockey and could afford to go to games. The investor group conducted surveys and other research with Smith to determine whether the city could support a new team, said Chad Hutchinson, a partner at sports-focused investment firm Arctos Partners. Not only did it show that Salt Lake City wanted a different team, but it also showed that the city had a strong interest in hockey. That enthusiasm has been evident since the start of the NHL season in October. “Everyone walks into the bowl of the arena and says, 'I can't believe the NHL is here. We have an NHL team,'” Smith said. According to the Utah Hockey Club, all 11,131 open-view seats at Delta Center have been sold out so far. It is expected that every match will be sold out for the rest of the season. There are 4,000 to 5,000 obstructed view seats that can be opened depending on demand, and thousandshave also been filled for most games so far. The opening game saw merchandise sales double the previous record for a one-night sporting event at the Delta Center. There was also record-breaking demand for beverages, with beer sales reaching $120,000, more than any other NBA or NHL event held there, the team said. On opening night, the Utah Hockey Club generated the highest retail sales of any hockey team this season, including the Florida Panthers, the 2023-2024 Stanley Cup champions, according to the Utah Hockey Club.

People walk past the main entrance of the Delta Center with the 'NHL in Utah' logo on April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chris Gardner | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

According to the Utah Hockey Club, the trend has continued since opening night. As of Nov. 15, the Delta Center had sold nearly $600,000 worth of beer through the first seven hockey games of the regular season, nearly triple the amount of beer sold in five Utah Jazz home games this season. Overall, the arena has seen a 395% increase in beer sales for NBA and NHL events compared to approximately the same period last year. When the team's first season jerseys went on sale at the arena on Friday, the Utah Hockey Club team store set the record for the second-best single-game merchandise sales during the regular season and playoffs, behind the Vegas Golden Knights during a game in 2023. postseason game. It was the best net merchandise sales total in the NHL regular season, surpassing the previous record by 29%. “Opening night was incredible,” Hutchinson said. The Utah Hockey Club received 34,000 season ticket deposits before opening day. “So the demand is definitely there.”

Moving to the mountains

The NHL's expansion to Salt Lake City was not typical. “Utah isn't actually an expansion, it's a relocation,” said Irwin Raij, co-chairman of Sidley's entertainment, sports and media industries group. “Utah wanted an aggressive team. There are other markets that want a team, Arizona wants a team, right?” The Arizona Coyotes had trouble finding a permanent arena, which accelerated the battle sale of the team this year. A few years ago, Smith expressed his interest in owning a hockey team in Utah, Bettman said. In April, the NHL gave him, and Smith, the opportunity reportedly paid $1.2 billion for the franchise. In the battle to be ready for the 2024-2025 season, Smith had to keep spending. The Delta Center, which Smith purchased with the Utah Jazz in 2020, was immediately renovated with new catering areas and a locker room for the Utah Hockey Club. It will also undergo further changes to reduce the number of seats with unobstructed views for hockey matches. The goal is to have 17,000 seats for hockey over the next three years, most or all of which will have unobstructed views.

The hockey rink at the Delta Center is seen with the “NHL in Utah” logos appearing on signage on April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL has allowed the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and the team will move to Salt Lake City, Utah. Chris Gardner | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

Smith too invested in a former Olympic facility where the team can practice during the summer. Him then bought a shopping center in a local suburb with plans to build a permanent training facility on the site, due for completion in 2025. “[The Smiths] in fact, he probably paid $200 [million] or $300 million more than actually reported,” Bettman said. After the deal closed, the ownership group flew team members and their families from Arizona to Salt Lake City. There was a greeting party at the airport and the ownership group hosted a three-day event at the Delta Center, Arctos Partners' Hutchinson said. Real estate agents were moving everyone around looking for houses, while the Coyotes' front office was told they had a job opening in Utah. “He could accomplish things in a handful of months. No one has ever done anything like this,” Bettman said. “We knew we were going to get people who were very involved in the community, very progressive and very tech savvy. They had the resources to make this happen.”

Smith's Sports Game

Ryan Smith attends a media event prior to the main game for the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on October 8, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bruce Bennet | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images