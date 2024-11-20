Ten years on from Phillip Hughes' death: how much has cricket changed? | Sport

TThe boy from Macksville, a small town between Sydney and Brisbane, formed a habit. For every century scored, he would pick up the match ball, scribble the date and score at the seam. They filled baskets. His father, a banana farmer, set up the bowling machine, drove it around and did what love asked him to do. He thought he had reached 68 or 70 hundreds before he left home at 17.

The endless running turned him into an almost mythical creature, a whisper that traveled through towns and cities. As a 12-year-old, he shared the league player award with a 37-year-old.

Phillip Hughes' biography, lovingly written by Australian journalists Malcolm Knox and Peter Lalor, is the source of these stories and more. I went through it this past week and remembered what Hughes was: a child prodigy.

At the age of 19, Hughes was the youngest to score a hundred in the Sheffield Shield final. At the age of 20, a test cap came. A few days later the youngest to score two hundreds in a Test match, in Durban against a pace attack that doesn't need first name recognition: Steyn, Morkel, Ntini and Kallis.

A few years later, Hughes became the first Australian to reach a century on his one-day international debut. Eighteen months later, he became the first from the country to reach a List A double hundred. He did it in his own folksy way with a technique that could unnerve the squeamish, a high backlift and a cut shot for the snappers, punctuated by a wave of the hands.

Despite his obvious talent, when Hughes went to bat in a first-class match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ten years ago this month, he found himself outside Australia's red-ball side. He had been dropped several times, the victim of a more old-fashioned selection style. Time and a little faith would have produced an international batsman not unlike Travis Head, his younger teammate at South Australia. Batting at the SCG, he again pushed for another chance at Test cricket, a series against India hanging close.

This is where the story ends tragically. Unbeaten on 63 against his former state team, New South Wales, a bouncer struck Hughes in the neck, the injuries resulting in his death two days later, three days away from what would have been his 26th birthday.

It remains unlike any other moment cricket has seen, a tragedy heightened by the innocence of the event. Hughes was batting, as he had done all his life, playing the same game we all play, whether in the backyard, in the garden or on the town square. Those who didn't know him mourned by posting photos of their bats, left out for Hughes, one of those rare moments when social media offers real warmth.

Brendon McCullum's New Zealand were in the middle of a Test against Pakistan in Sharjah when they heard of Hughes' death. He told his tearful players that there would be no judgment about what they did during the match, and that there would be no consequences if they failed. None of this mattered after what had happened. They would eventually score 690 at almost five per over, winning by an innings, which changed the way McCullum approached the game.

Hughes' funeral was televised and attended by respected names including Virat Kohli and Brian Lara. Michael Clarke, his captain and close friend, spoke movingly of Hughes' spirit: I hope it never goes away.

Then somehow the game resumed. Within days a Test match took place in Adelaide, where Mitchell Johnson, who had terrorized England a year earlier, felt ill after hitting Kohli on the helmet. Michael Clarke grabbed me and sent me back to my run-up, trying to get me to think about the next ball. Johnson wrote in his autobiography. He said it was just part of the game, move on. I think it was a difficult moment for him too.

Hughes continued to lead the way as Australia also secured victory, with the players celebrating Nathan Lyon's final wicket by sprinting to the 408 marked in the outfield, the Test cap number of their late teammates.

Has the game changed since then? The question pops up most November. Helmet safety has evolved with the use of neck protectors and steadily more attention has been paid to the dangers of concussion, highlighted by the introduction of substitutes for the injury.

Phillip Hughes during training for the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Oval in 2009. Photo: Philip Brown/Reuters

The bouncer and his place in the game have sparked some debate. In 2021, the MCC began a global consultation to see if the laws governing the short ball needed to be amended, but the answer, revealed a year later, was that the status quo would remain. The results of the consultation show that short-pitch bowling, within the rules, is an important part of the makeup of the sport and that changing it would fundamentally change the game, said Jamie Cox, then deputy secretary of the club.

But Hughes still comes to mind when someone's helmet takes a hit. Those who were there at Lords in 2019, when Steve Smith fell to the ground after feeling Jofra Archer's power, will remember the awful, brief silence that accompanied it, the shock that only dissipated when Smith stood back up. That threat will never go away.

Tributes will be plentiful for Hughes in the coming days, remembering not only his talent, but the universal love he garnered from teammates, and the alternative outlook he offered when he was on the field. As Clarke recalled ten years ago: Things were always put into perspective when Hughesy said: Where would you rather be, boys, than playing cricket for your country?