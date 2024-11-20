Reactions to the College Football Playoff Rankings: Miami overrated, BYU underrated in third top 25

After another eventful weekend of college football comes another release of the College Football Playoff rankings. These become more important each week as the regular season reaches its home stretch. After all, in less than a month, selection Sunday will already be over and the teams are starting to run out of time to leave an impression.

There wasn't much change at the top this week. In fact, the first five schools are completely the same. The Big Ten still has four of the top five and appears to be in good shape for multiple bids. Much like the SEC, which would have four teams in the final field if the playoff started today.

However, the committee has not resolved everything this week. There are a few teams that finished a few spots too high, while others are still undervalued.

Overrated: No. 8 Miami

Miami is a decent 9-1, a record befitting a top-10 team at this point in the season. The Hurricanes play an exciting brand of football, quarterbacked by Heisman Trophy contender Cam Ward. They are certainly a 'big brand', which gives them an inherent rise in the rankings. But Miami isn't even the top team in its own conference standings. The Hurricanes trail both SMU, which remains undefeated in ACC play, and Clemson. Can you guess where the Mustangs and Tigers landed in this week's rankings? (Hint: not before Miami). It's also hard to find a true quality win on the Hurricanes' schedule. They were fortunate to escape against the likes of Virginia Tech and California, but narrowly lost to Georgia Tech. Are we really giving them that much of a boost for beating…Louisville? Florida? The quality wins just aren't there to justify Miami staying in the top 10 after a tough loss.

Underrated: No. 14 BYU

Speaking of tough losses, BYU definitely deserved a loss after falling 4-6 at home to Kansas. The Jayhawks have been hot lately – and they've been competitive in many of their losses – but this is a team that took almost two months to get their first FBS win. However, an eight-point drop was pretty harsh, especially since BYU still has the No. 8 strength of record (SOR), according to ESPN's FPI metric. That means the Cougars and Tennessee were the only two teams with record strength in the top 10 that weren't in the top 10 of the latest CFP rankings. To make matters worse, BYU is one spot behind SMU. The same SMU that lost to… BYU earlier this season. Apparently mutual results do not matter to the selection committee.

Overrated: No. 23 Missouri

Stop trying to make Missouri happen. It won't happen. What have the Tigers done to continue to earn the benefit of the doubt? After Saturday's 34-30 loss to South Carolina, they are 0-3 against ranked teams this year. That was their only close loss: No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 7 Alabama defeated the Tigers by a combined score of 75-10. Diving further, Missouri also needed last-second magic to beat the likes of Oklahoma, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Boston College, so it didn't even really pass the eye test in the games that it should have easily handled. And don't use the injury excuse. Missouri was healthy enough (it had Brady Cook, Nate Noel and Luther Burden III) against Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Underrated: Army #19

Let's go ahead and get this out of the way: No, the Army's resume isn't that impressive. The Black Knights have defeated only one team with a winning record, and they allowed a season-high 28 points in that game. That said, they are undefeated, and if they played with an SEC patch on their chest, that would be good enough for at least a top-15 spot regardless of record. The Army's SOR currently stands at 19, matching Tuesday's rankings. That's two spots ahead of Colorado's No. 21 SOR, even though the Buffaloes are 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings. There's also South Carolina with three losses and Clemson with two losses directly ahead of Army. The Black Knights will have a chance to earn the respect they deserve and put to rest any lingering questions about their record this weekend against No. 6 Notre Dame.