Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024

Rafael Nadal has played his last match as a professional tennis player.

The match, which ended with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to world number 80 Boltic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup as Spain were eliminated by the Netherlands, marked the end of an illustrious career that included 22 Grand Slam titles and more than 20 on tour for years.

After the match, the crowd showed the legendary Spaniard some love by chanting his name repeatedly. A ceremony celebrating his career also took place. The 38-year-old started crying as a video of his career highlights was shown.

On his retirement, Nadal said this is a moment that “nobody wants to arrive at.”

Nadal vows to be an 'ambassador' for tennis

“I'm not tired of playing tennis yet, but it's my body that doesn't want to play anymore, so I have to accept the situation.”

Nadal said he feels “super privileged because he was able to turn my hobby into a profession, and because he has played much longer than I could ever have imagined.”

The 38-year-old described himself as “just a kid following his dreams.”

Of his many titles, Nadal won the Davis Cup with Spain five times, in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. He was also first on the ATP rankings for 209 weeks.

“I'm retiring,” concluded the Spanish sports legend, “but I will remain available for whatever is needed and be a good ambassador.”

Roger Federer praises 'old friend'

Spain captain David Ferrer spoke about Nadal's retirement just before he left the field for the last time as an active player.

“You know very well what you have meant to the tennis world, we will miss you very much,” he said, adding the “Vamos, Rafa” chant, often sung in support of Nadal, “will always be part of tennis history . “

Ferrer was not the only one to say goodbye to Nadal.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer went viral with a post paying tribute to the Spaniard's career, while also mentioning the many matches they played against each other.

“You beat me a lot, more than I could beat you,” Federer wrote in a post on X.

“I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as hard for whatever you do next.”

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were tennis rivals, but they are friends off the court Image: Grant Treeby/empics/picture alliance

Why is Nadal considered one of the best?

After bursting onto the scene as the second tennis player ever to win the French Open at his first attempt in 2005, Nadal won at Roland Garros an impressive 14 times, making his tally as the most won by any men's singles player. in one tournament.

His incredible record of 112 wins and only four defeats earned him the title “King of Clay”, named after the surface of the French Open.

But Nadal achieved much more than just being incredible on clay. The Spaniard also won eight other Grand Slams, including four US Open titles and two Wimbledons, including in 2008, after beating Roger Federer in a final considered by many to be one of the greatest in tennis history.

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open more than any other male player in history Image: AP

In addition to his physical abilities and his legendary forehand, Nadal was also known for his mental powers, playing every ball regardless of whether he won or lost the last one.

Nadal's retirement marks the end of one of the most illustrious careers not just in tennis, but in the sport as a whole.

