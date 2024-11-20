Sports
Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024
Rafael Nadal has played his last match as a professional tennis player.
The match, which ended with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to world number 80 Boltic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup as Spain were eliminated by the Netherlands, marked the end of an illustrious career that included 22 Grand Slam titles and more than 20 on tour for years.
After the match, the crowd showed the legendary Spaniard some love by chanting his name repeatedly. A ceremony celebrating his career also took place. The 38-year-old started crying as a video of his career highlights was shown.
On his retirement, Nadal said this is a moment that “nobody wants to arrive at.”
Nadal vows to be an 'ambassador' for tennis
“I'm not tired of playing tennis yet, but it's my body that doesn't want to play anymore, so I have to accept the situation.”
Nadal said he feels “super privileged because he was able to turn my hobby into a profession, and because he has played much longer than I could ever have imagined.”
The 38-year-old described himself as “just a kid following his dreams.”
Of his many titles, Nadal won the Davis Cup with Spain five times, in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. He was also first on the ATP rankings for 209 weeks.
“I'm retiring,” concluded the Spanish sports legend, “but I will remain available for whatever is needed and be a good ambassador.”
Roger Federer praises 'old friend'
Spain captain David Ferrer spoke about Nadal's retirement just before he left the field for the last time as an active player.
“You know very well what you have meant to the tennis world, we will miss you very much,” he said, adding the “Vamos, Rafa” chant, often sung in support of Nadal, “will always be part of tennis history . “
Ferrer was not the only one to say goodbye to Nadal.
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer went viral with a post paying tribute to the Spaniard's career, while also mentioning the many matches they played against each other.
“You beat me a lot, more than I could beat you,” Federer wrote in a post on X.
“I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as hard for whatever you do next.”
Why is Nadal considered one of the best?
After bursting onto the scene as the second tennis player ever to win the French Open at his first attempt in 2005, Nadal won at Roland Garros an impressive 14 times, making his tally as the most won by any men's singles player. in one tournament.
His incredible record of 112 wins and only four defeats earned him the title “King of Clay”, named after the surface of the French Open.
But Nadal achieved much more than just being incredible on clay. The Spaniard also won eight other Grand Slams, including four US Open titles and two Wimbledons, including in 2008, after beating Roger Federer in a final considered by many to be one of the greatest in tennis history.
In addition to his physical abilities and his legendary forehand, Nadal was also known for his mental powers, playing every ball regardless of whether he won or lost the last one.
Nadal's retirement marks the end of one of the most illustrious careers not just in tennis, but in the sport as a whole.
ftm/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/rafael-nadals-tennis-career-ends-with-davis-cup-defeat/a-70826804
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ariana Grande channelled her loss into Wicked role. #ArianaGrande #Wicked #BBCNews
- Case of whooping cough reported at Upper Merion High School
- Pakistani court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping meets Brazilian President Lula, signs more than 30 agreements
- Modi becomes first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years | News from India
- Finally, a “tram” arrives at Crystal Palace – except it’s a bus!
- Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024
- Putin ready to discuss Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- France, Germany, UK, US and Norway selected as finalists for $1 billion frigate
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Imran Khan released on bail: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted bail by Islamabad High Court in state gifts case