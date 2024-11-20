Sports
Presentation of the 2024 end-of-year tennis awards
Pull off the plaster
On November 8, I made regrettable comments on Tennis Channel during a rehearsal that was broadcast live. An apology, yes here. I've talked about it a bit here. I contacted the player referred to, who obviously did not deserve this shabbiness. Gracious and graceful as ever, she (her words) has already put it behind her. Using that as a guide makes me feel better about resuming this column.
That does not put an end to taking responsibility. I appreciate hearing from many of you, including those who have expressed reasonable disappointment. Anyway, let's save the usual Q&As and conversations for next week. This week was always the plana end of year column, with prizes for 2024 being handed out and this season being put in the books.
The votes are tabulated and certified by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Without further delay, please receive the envelopes.
MVP, though: Jannik Sinner
Two players, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, shared the four majors. And Alcaraz won their head-to-head match in 2024. But Sinner's extended tennis, from January through November, was superior, as the rankings indicate (Sinner ends the year at No. 1 and Alcaraz at No. 3).
MVP, women: Aryna Sabalenka
This one is easy. Sabalenka won a pair of majors, finished in the ranking penthouse, endured an emotional year and became a stand-in for the statement that careers are not linear and that even successful veterans can change their approach to the sport and go from very good to great.
Newcomer of the Year, gentlemen: Gio Mpetshi Perricard
These divisions are always difficult to make, because there are no real newcomers to tennis. But what about 21-year-old Perricard, who started the year outside the top 200 and, riding his elephant gun, will be posted in Australia. Honorable mention for Alex Michelsen, who is younger than Coco Gauff and closer to the top 30.
Newcomer of the Year, women: Diana Shnaider
Again, the newcomer label is not entirely accurate. But barely a year removed from college tennis, Shnaider is ranked 13th.
Coach of the Year, women: Anton Dubrov
How is it possible that the top coach is not the figure who works with the top player unless there are disqualifying circumstances? Except in the case of Sabalenka, let's make it a team award: Anton Dubrov takes on behalf of trainer Jason Stacy et al.
Men's Coach of the Year: Darren Cahill
Same rules. The top player employs the top coach. In this case it's Cahill. (Here the team will decide not share in the price.)
Honorable mention: Pere Riba
He left the Gauff camp and landed days later with Qinwen Zheng, who herself had recently been rejected by her coach. Zheng reached a major final for the first time, taking home an Olympic gold medal and winning 31 of 36 matches to cap a great year. The player has done the work, but the coach deserves recognition.
Most Improved Player, Men: Alexei Popyrin
Popyrin was not exactly chopped liver before. But the Australian nearly halved his ranking this year, now down to No. 24, to win a Masters 1000 title in Canada and score a setback against Novak Djokovic at the US Open.
Most Improved Player, Women: Jasmine Paolini
The Italian entered the year having never advanced beyond the second round of a major. At the majors in 2024, she went to back-to-back finals, bookended by two trips to the fourth round, and she finished the year ranked No. 4, winning almost $6 million.
Comeback Men's Player of the Year: Matteo Berrettini
Berrettini has had bad luck with injuries, but when he plays he is really good. In 42 games in 2024, which must please him in itself, the former top-10 player went to 3012 and won three titles.
Comeback Player of the Year, Women: Karolina Muchova
Another twist on the comeback, as one of the most stylish tennis players had a strong 2023 and 24. But in between, she suffered the kind of wrist injuries and surgeries that have ruined careers.
Comeback Former Player of the Year: Andre Agassi
After retreating from the public eye for years, Agassi came roaring back in 2024. In Australia. In Europe. In New York. Preaching patience. Preaching pickleball. Full of insight and wry humor, he reminded fans why he was such a magnetic figure when he played and why he remains unique today.
Strange winning year, men: Novak Djokovic
Djokovic finished 2023 at No. 1 and added three more majors to his streak. In 2024, he won zero majors. But he captured that Olympic gold medal and won it heroically, making the year a resounding success.
Strange, winning year, women: Coco Gauff
The winner of the last major of 2023 won zero majors in 24. Gauff struggled on the same American hard courts that were so good to her the previous season. She has made a coaching change. She could still end up in a deathmatch with technical issues and service issues. And despite all that, she finished the year in third place, won three titles and ended the season in Riyadh, taking home both the trophy and almost $5 million. Her meh would be a career year for most players.
Best trend: Tennis is hip
Movies. Documents. Shorts. Projects in development. Breaking point was canceled but, like hydra, it spawned so much other content. A global product that includes men and women and all body types promotes health. It almost seems like there's some untapped marketing potential here.
Worst trend: Players abusing equipment and officials
Shooting balls into stands. F-bombing chair umpires. Bleeding himself with self-flagellation after mistakes. Everyone calm down.
Rivalry that faded: ATP vs. Premier Tour
If Alcaraz-Sinner lived up to the hype, this didn't happen. The ATP (Andrea Gaudenzi) and the Premier Tour (Craig Tiley) were locked in a classic battle for territory (in this case, the ungovernable tennis calendar), a showdown over whose transcendent, transformative business model will win. There are still many options on the table. But for now, the Premier Tour is on hold, the ATP and WTA are likely to formalize a joint commercial entity and a 10th Masters 1000 will almost certainly take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.
Prize for moral courage: Daria Kasatkina
Likewise, this year we put together a category to give props to Ukrainian heroine Elina Svitolina. Kasatkina.
Shot of the Year, men: racket throw by Alexander Bublik
It didn't count, but wow, this is Ricky Jay stuff.
Shot of the Year, Women: Karolina Muchovas lob behind the back
Muchova shows us the most creative way to set up an overhead.
Men's Doubles Team of the Year: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic
Again, barring anything truly extraordinary, how do you deviate from the rankings? Arevalo and Pavic are your winners.
Women's Doubles Team of the Year: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend
She plays with several partners, but goes to Siniakova. Her most prominent partner is Townsend.
Goodbye: pensions
As a probability/demographic exercise, the same number of players should retire each year. But somehow, 2024 certainly saw a sharp spike in the tennis cloth pie. Rafa Nadal. Andy Murray. Dominic Thiem. Garbie Muguruza. Diego Schwartzman. Shelby Rogers to all of you, your service (first and second) will be missed.
Best innovation: Replay
There's no reason why, in an age when driverless sedans take us to work, we can't rely on technology to determine when a player reaches a ball after one or two bounces; whether a ball bounced before it went over the net; even if a foot fault was correctly cited.
Worst innovation: Two-week Masters series
Despite the copious press coverage, the new two-week Masters Series events are a haven for sanity. The players despise them. (The losers have to scramble or find shelter for two weeks. The winners spend two weeks sacrificing real training for checks much smaller than the two-week majors.) The fans get watered-down sessions for a watered-down process. No one wins except management.
Tennis book of the year: The racket by Conor Niland
The racket is tennis's answer Fighter by Andy Lee. Who knew Irish athletes were so handy with the pen and keyboard?
Match of the Year: Art Donaldson vs. Patrick Zweig
A tight back-and-forth affair, with considerable nuance, backstory and stakes. But who won the damn match, Guadagnino?
