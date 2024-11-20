ITTF announces a new circuit structure to take Para table tennis to new heights





Building on the momentum of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) has introduced a redesigned circuit structure that promises to take Para table tennis to the next level worldwide. With a new logo, three levels of competitive events, an updated ranking system and a schedule of more than 20 events across all continents, the new circuit aims to deliver world-class competition and captivate fans like never before. The ITTF World Para Circuit 2025 will bring the sport to fans around the world and connect them with Para table tennis stars. The ITTF World Para Circuit will take Para table tennis to new heights, building on the momentum of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which captivated fans, energized audiences and attracted increasing interest from broadcasters around the world, says ITTF President Petra Srling. During the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, approximately 280 Para table tennis athletes took part in 31 medal events at the South Paris Arena. Athletes from 31 National Paralympic Committees won at least one Paralympic medal. @ITTF New circuit structure The 2025 ITTF World Para Circuit will consist of three levels of competition: Future, Challenger and Elite. The three levels provide athletes with the opportunity to progress, gain experience and compete at a high level. Future: Events introduce emerging talents to international competition, while also offering them the opportunity to grow and build their rankings. Challenger: Events raise the stakes, with larger competitions and increased intensity, offering up to eight Challenger events each year for exciting matchups. Elite: Events bring together the top players from around the world for the ultimate showdowns, crowing champions and showcasing the very best of the sport. The ITTF will pilot a select number of youth events, which, if successful, could become a regular feature in the coming years. About 280 para table tennis athletes took part in 31 medal events during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. @Alex Slitz/Getty Images Exciting competition calendar More than 20 events will take place next year, making the competition calendar the most global and diverse Para Table Tennis circuit in history. Competitions will also take place in more than twenty countries, exposing the sport to many people around the world. The first Future event will take place in Ligano, Italy, from March 6 to 9, followed by an event on the Costa Brava in Spain. The first event at the Challenger level will take place in Poland, from March 26 to 29, while the Elite level will kick off in May in Lasko, Slovenia. The Continental Championships are scheduled for autumn 2025 in Brazil, China, Egypt, New Zealand and Sweden. Para table tennis has been part of every Paralympic Games since the first edition in Rome in 1960.@Michael Reaves/Getty Images Updated classification system Through an updated classification system, athletes are given a clear and accessible path to progress. Athletes can earn points based on their performance at each event, with the rankings reflecting the best results from the past 52 weeks. The rankings are updated every week so fans and players can follow them in real time. There will be a one-year transition period to allow athletes to adapt to the new system. The ITTF World Para Circuit 2025 will bring the sport to fans around the world and connect them with Para table tennis stars. @Elsa/Getty Images Visit the Website of the International Table Tennis Federation for more information

