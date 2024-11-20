Rafael Nadal is retiring from tennis after spending 20 years preparing his body to die on the court

For twenty years, outrageous fortune continued to rule tennis injuries and hurl arrows at Rafael Nadal.

When the Spaniard finally raised his white flag last month, he admitted defeat against an opponent he had defeated not only in his later years, but for two decades until he could no longer win the battle.

Nadal described being physically prepared for a match or tournament as being ready to die on the court. In a tennis sense, that's basically what he did: he threw his body into every shot until there were no more shots to be made from the moment he burst onto the scene 20 years ago.

As his final match approached, Nadal said he was as healthy and rested as he could have been. The Spanish captain, David Ferrer, had no reason not to play him. I have nothing, neither an injury, nothing important to say that I am not ready to play, said Nadal after his last defeat against Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Nothing but twenty years of miles had slowed him down and weakened him. It's about the things I've been through, he said of his decision to retire during a press conference before his final bow at the Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain.

I don't have the opportunity to be competitive the way I like to be competitive. My body is not capable of giving me the ability, he said. Nadal tried to find that possibility, in sixteen matches spread over four months on the clay he had mastered for twenty years, but as he said in the Spanish part of his press conference: tennis does not offer even the most decorated heroes an ideal ending. .

They appear in American films, Nadal said.

Behind this truth lies a more remarkable truth: all this could have ended so much sooner. A wave of injuries that started with a broken rib at Indian Wells in 2022 has felled him, but that problem came 18 years after the one that nearly derailed Nadal's tennis career as it was just getting started and defined it from start to finish would be.

That foot, always. That damn foot.

Nadal was 18 when doctors told him he had a major problem with a small bone in his left foot. They spent months trying to diagnose pain that became severe in October 2005, after he won the Madrid Open against Ivan Ljubicic. Nadal took two weeks off. When he tried to play again, the pain returned and the detective work continued.

In 2004, Nadal had missed the French Open with what was diagnosed as a stress fracture in his ankle. It also kept him from playing at Wimbledon and that summer's Olympics.

A year and a half later, doctors discovered that Nadal had Muller-Weiss syndrome in that foot: a rare, congenital condition in which the navicular bone, which connects the ankle joint to the bones of the foot, begins to collapse and fragment. In Nadal's case, the bridge of his foot above the instep is never ossified (well-formed, with the cartilage turning to bone as a person ages), weakening the base of his kinetic chain and leaving him vulnerable to other injuries to the lower body, especially in lower body injuries. an intense stop-and-start sport like tennis.



Rafael Nadal's left foot would define his career as much as his strokes and titles. (Christiane Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the world's leading authorities on the condition told Nadal he may have to retire. Nadal's father, Sebastian, suggested golf.

Nadal was devastated. I felt like my life had been cut in two, he wrote in his autobiography. For weeks he moped around his family's house in Mallorca. His uncle Toni, his old coach, urged him to hit balls as he sat in a chair in the middle of the field. Only a custom-made shoe with a machined sole allowed him to play again by transferring the force of his landings to the stronger bones elsewhere in that foot.

But what fixed him would also help break him.

That shoe also caused subtle changes in Nadal's movements, putting extra strain on his knees and back. These new complications, combined with perhaps the most physical and brutal approach to tennis the sport has ever seen, suggested a career that would shine brightly but briefly. As powerful as he looked in his sleeveless shirts and tight-fitting shorts, his bones were brittle. Even Nadal thought he would be lucky if he stayed in the game until he was 30.

He ultimately passed that milestone by eight years, but his body could only withstand so much punishment.

Over the next two decades, Nadal would miss more than a dozen Grand Slam events through injury and withdraw from two more. During the same period, Novak Djokovic sat out just three, and two of those were because he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nadal's Grand Slam career spanned 83 majors. He missed 14 due to injuries and won 22 of the 69 he played. Djokovic played 76, missed three and won 24 times.



An abdominal injury kept Nadal out of the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tennis started excluding Nadal as early as 2009.

After losing the first of his four defeats in Paris to Robin Soderling at Roland Garros, he played an exhibition match against Stan Wawrinka. Halfway through, he told his uncle that he couldn't bend over to pick up a ball. With six major titles to his name, he withdrew from Wimbledon, citing patellar tendonitis in his knee. It could have been the end, according to a sports scientist who told the British newspaper The Guardian that Nadal, then 23, probably had the knees of a 33-year-old.

After a shock defeat to Lukas Rosol at Wimbledon, he spent the rest of 2012 rehabbing a torn tendon in his left knee. For the next twelve years, his career would become an exercise in match management, especially on the hard courts, where his joints were put under the most strain. His left shoulder started to hurt. That damn foot pounded on. The wounds climbed up and down his body.

Then the other end of his kinetic chain broke, forcing a wrist injury to withdraw from the 2016 French Open after two wins out of two. Bad wrists can ruin careers. Players can adapt their style to continue with knocking knees, but hitting a tennis ball well with a bum wrist is nearly impossible, especially if one has spent a lifetime hitting shots with more topspin than anyone thought possible. Nevertheless, Nadal persisted.

He is mentally the strongest player I have seen, and I am not just talking about tennis, I mean all sports, said his good friend and Davis Cup teammate Feliciano Lopez in an interview in October. He puts Nadal in the upper echelon of athletes who have overcome adversity and layoffs, including Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. Nadal found himself in the upper echelon of tennis with Federer and, more tellingly for his body, Djokovic, who with his hardcourt slides and ridiculous agility presided over a total reinterpretation of tennis movement. He could get more balls back and he could come back by getting them back faster. That meant Nadal had to do the same.

Still, he continued and won another eight Grand Slams.

More than two decades after he started playing professional matches at the age of 14, Nadal sprinted across the baseline for a forehand at the 2023 Australian Open in a second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States. Nadal stopped with a jerk, as if that outsized fortune had shot an arrow through his left hip. He slowed down, leaned over and glared at his team watching from their box as if he knew this was the end.

He staggered through another set, mostly standing still, forcing McDonald to beat him instead of quitting.



Rafael Nadal's body ultimately left him a shadow of his former self. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Like the injuries creeping up from his foot, the tear in his hip likely came from an accumulation of cuts in 2022. He broke that rib in Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz and won anyway. He numbed his left foot before each match at the French Open in the spring and left Paris on crutches with the trophy. He tore an abdominal muscle during his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon and still won the match, but was then forced to default for his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios. He lost to Frances Tiafoe in New York, but then broke to McDonald in Melbourne.

He resisted surgery for five months before accepting the inevitable. This year he returned a shadow of his former self, as those 16 matches on red clay were the barometer he needed to know his time was up. He struggled to cover the court. He could no longer twist his body into the corkscrew serve he had developed from a weakness to something like a weapon.

In Madrid he compared his body to a jungle over the past two years.

One day I woke up and saw a snake biting me, another day, a tiger, he said at a news conference.

He was talking about 24 months. Or maybe twenty years.

