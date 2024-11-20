Serena Williams, Roger Federer, More Salute Rafael Nadal as tennis legend retires | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images Rafael Nadal's legendary career came to an end on Tuesday when he lost 6-4, 6-4 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup. The 38-year-old made this known in October that the Davis Cup would be his last professional event. After his last match, the tennis world saluted him. Serena Williams, Roger Federer and more showed him love on social media. Over the course of his career, Nadal won two Australian Opens, 14 French Opens, four US Opens and was a two-time Wimbledon champion. He became the youngest male tennis player to win a Career Grand Slam when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the US Open final in 2010. Nadal was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, winning for Spain in 2008 and 2016, and held the record for most Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22 before Djokovic won his 23rd. Although Nadal had a historic career, injuries have been a major factor in recent years. He was limited to just 24 games since the start of 2023 and missed almost all of the previous year with a hip injury. When he made his announcement last month, he discussed how injuries played a role in his decision to retire. “The reality is it's been a tough few years, especially the last two,” he said. “I don't think I've been able to play without limitations. It's obviously a difficult decision, which took me some time. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's the right time to have a ​to end a career that has been long and far more successful than I could ever have imagined.” Although injuries derailed the final years of his career, there is no denying what Nadal has achieved in his more than two decades in the sport.

