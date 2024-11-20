Reid fails to resolve issues with coaches amid Hayfield football scandal, while FCPS calls police on journalists | Articles

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Michelle Reid met with approximately 17 principals, football coaches and student activities directors this evening, without resolving the controversies surrounding alleged recruiting violations at Hayfield Secondary School, as her security officials officers with the Fairfax County Police Department told reporters waiting outside to report on the meeting.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, there was no resolution to the controversy as more coaches were present than just five coaches from the six high schools Lake Braddock Secondary School, West Springfield High School, Fairfax High School and West Potomac High School that sent a letter of no confidence to Reid on Monday over her mishandling of the Hayfield football controversy. The West Potomac High School coach was unable to attend due to a family dispute. The directors of the six secondary schools were also present.

Those in attendance reportedly included coaches from Herndon High School, Centerville High School, Chantilly High School and Westfield High School. Mount Vernon High School's principal and director of student services were also in attendance.

In Monday's letter, the coaches said they respected a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge's decision to allow Hayfield to participate in the state football playoffs after the Virginia High School League named the team two had been banned from the playoffs for years due to recruiting violations.

But the coaches expressed dissatisfaction with the way FCPS handled alleged recruiting violations at Hayfield, claiming it sent a message that rules can be bent, broken or overlooked. They also claimed that Hayfield's continued participation in the playoffs casts a shadow over the integrity of the playoffs.

The coaches said they were considering boycotting games against Hayfield; However, sources said no boycott discussions took place during tonight's meeting with Reid.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., as the meeting continued, an FCPS security official approached reporters from the Fairfax County Times, Fox 5 and WJLA, directing the reporters to move approximately 200 yards from the building entrance, citing security protocols. When the journalists stood up for their right to be on public property outside the taxpayer-funded facility called Gatehouse, security called the police.

Within minutes, five Fairfax County Police Department cruisers arrived, along with an FCPS security car. After speaking with three FCPS safety officers, one officer informed the Fairfax County Times reporter, “I'm fine.” The officer stated that they explained to FCPS security that the journalists had the right to be present and report on events outside the government building.

The incident highlighted tensions surrounding FCPS' handling of the Hayfield situation and underscored concerns about transparency from coaches, parents and school board officials in the city of Fairfax, which oversees one high school in the playoffs in the district's decision-making process.

On Tuesday, the parents of the Mount Vernon High School football team in Alexandria sent a letter to the principal and athletic director, stating: The parents of the Mount Vernon High School football student-athletes all support the decision of the Virginia High School Leagues (VHSL). banning the Hayfield Secondary Schools varsity football team from participating in the 2024 and 2025 state football championship playoffs.

They also added that they fully endorse a letter from Fairfax City School Board President Carolyn Pitches to the FCPS School Board. The letter perfectly summarizes the shortcomings of FCPS' handling of the Hayfield matter, they said.

Pitches sent a letter to the Fairfax County School Board this week calling on an outside firm to conduct a comprehensive, unbiased investigation into the football scandal so that there can be fairness, transparency and accountability.

The parents continued: We wholeheartedly support Isaiah Taylor, our Mount Vernon varsity coach. Coach Taylor leads our program with unquestioned integrity. He adheres to the rules of sportsmanship and fair play. He works tirelessly to improve the lives of our students. As a teacher and mentor he is second to none. We also support and respect the head football coaches in Region 6C who sent a letter to Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). We

applaud their willingness to stand up for what is right and express their disappointment in a completely unfair situation. As Mount Vernon football families, we are prepared to forfeit this year's playoffs. While it would be very disappointing not to participate in the postseason, this issue is consequential enough to justify the decision. We recognize that the issue at hand transcends this year's football playoffs and the sport of football.

The parents added: There is a lot more at stake than just who wins this year's championship. This year, the Hayfield football team had an alarming and unprecedented number of transfers from other VHSL schools. We are deeply concerned about the future of public high school sports in our region if these types of activities are not approved. Allowing the Hayfields football team to participate in the playoffs will set a dangerous precedent that will forever disrupt athletics in Fairfax County and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia. This type of unethical and aggressive transfer activity will impact all athletic programs at all schools, not just football. By failing to do the right thing now, we will look back on this moment as a sad (if avoidable) turning point in public high school athletics. FCPS must recognize and support VHSL's authority to enforce its rules regarding sportsmanship and fair play. We call on FCPS to correct this situation and protect the integrity of public high school sports by immediately suspending the Hayfields football program for the remainder of the year.

The meeting between Reid and the coaches and administrators ended without a resolution to the ongoing controversy, leaving questions lingering about the integrity of the playoff system and possible next steps for teams set to prepare for the playoffs this week.

Send tips to [email protected].